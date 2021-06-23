Horse & Hound; 24 June 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 June, we bring you our Scotland special, which includes a look around this country and all that it has to offer equestrian fans, plus our report from the Royal Highland Show. We also bring you an interview Chinese Olympian Alex Hua Tian, our Royal Windsor Horse Show, a look at a new approach to equine grass sickness research and more. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 June 2021
News
- Dressage and para Tokyo nominated entries
- Major events to welcome fans despite “freedom day” delay
- New scheme aims to get more children riding
Scotland special
- All in a day’s work: Eriskay enthusiast
- “There’s no better place”: Discover the best of Scotland, whether it’s for a holiday or for life
- Settle in Scotland: Properties to whet your appetite for a move
- Royal Highland Showcase showjumping: Simon Buckley takes the international stairway
- Royal Highland Showcase showing: Kincardine Uist stands supreme Highland
- Legends of the sport: Sir Wattie, Ian Stark’s double Badminton winner and Olympic medallist
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Chinese Olympian Alex Hua Tian
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A ray of hope: A new approach to equine grass sickness research, plus medicine side effects
Windsor preview
- An amazing opportunity: Get to know the rising stars in the under-25 class
- Meet the judges: Find out what the judges will look for in the showing rings
Kit
- First response: Consider adding these to your equine first aid kit
Reports
- Eventing: Luhmühlen five-star, Hopetoun, West Wilts, Berriewood and Speetley
- Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Aintree International EC, Saddlesdane EC and more
- Showjumping: LGCT Stockholm and CSI2* Keysoe
- Showing: Three Counties Equine, Derbyshire Festival, BSPS Wales Flat and more
- Racing: Royal Ascot
- Point-to-point: South Oxfordshire
Hunting
- A deadly aim: South of England Hound Show
Classified ads
- Horses for sale