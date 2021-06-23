Horse & Hound; 24 June 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 June, we bring you our Scotland special, which includes a look around this country and all that it has to offer equestrian fans, plus our report from the Royal Highland Show. We also bring you an interview Chinese Olympian Alex Hua Tian, our Royal Windsor Horse Show, a look at a new approach to equine grass sickness research and more. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, racing, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 June 2021

News

Dressage and para Tokyo nominated entries

Major events to welcome fans despite “freedom day” delay

New scheme aims to get more children riding

Scotland special



All in a day’s work: Eriskay enthusiast

“There’s no better place”: Discover the best of Scotland, whether it’s for a holiday or for life

Settle in Scotland: Properties to whet your appetite for a move

Royal Highland Showcase showjumping: Simon Buckley takes the international stairway

Royal Highland Showcase showing: Kincardine Uist stands supreme Highland

Legends of the sport: Sir Wattie, Ian Stark’s double Badminton winner and Olympic medallist

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Chinese Olympian Alex Hua Tian

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A ray of hope: A new approach to equine grass sickness research, plus medicine side effects

Windsor preview

An amazing opportunity: Get to know the rising stars in the under-25 class

Meet the judges: Find out what the judges will look for in the showing rings

Kit

First response: Consider adding these to your equine first aid kit

Reports

Eventing: Luhmühlen five-star, Hopetoun, West Wilts, Berriewood and Speetley

Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Aintree International EC, Saddlesdane EC and more

Showjumping: LGCT Stockholm and CSI2* Keysoe

Showing: Three Counties Equine, Derbyshire Festival, BSPS Wales Flat and more

Racing: Royal Ascot

Point-to-point: South Oxfordshire

Hunting

A deadly aim: South of England Hound Show

