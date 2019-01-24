Horse & Hound; 24 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 24 January 2019, don’t miss our ‘Safety special’ including how cross-country fences have evolved, riding gear to keep you safe and more. Plus, check out our ‘Bloodstock special’ in which we visit superstar Roaring Lion in his new role as a stallion, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore C-sections in horses. Don’t miss part three of our training special with eventing world champion Ros Canter, and we also talk to showing-turned-dressage rider Louise Bell about switching careers in the saddle. We also have reports from hunting action across the country, racing from Ascot and Haydock Park and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 January 2019

News

Brexit and the equestrian world

Alternative funding for top horses

Hat cameras in spotlight again

Safety special



Eventing safety: How cross-country fences and frangible tech have evolved

Products: Gear designed to keep you safe while riding

An evolution: How safety on horseback has developed

Bloodstock special



Roaring Lion: We visit the superstar in his new role as a sire at Tweenhills Stud

Supporting small breeders: The “sobering” facts of British breeding

Five to watch: Our pick of new sires to be excited about in 2019

Features

Training with Ros Canter:Riding into skinnies and jumping at speed

Bloodlines: Rubinsteena

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The “traveller” Daisy Sadler

Property: Horsey homes close to racecourses

Vet clinic: Emergency C-sections for horses, plus what’s new in the vet world.

H&H interview: Showing-turned-dressage rider Louise Bell on switching careers in the saddle

Fix it: Show producer Simon Charlesworth on sharpening up lazy horses

NEW Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Dressage: Anna Ross

Sport horse breeding: Carole Mortimer

Showjumping: Iam Clark

Racing: Jo Davis

Hunting

Pack of the week: The Holcombe Harriers

Out with: The South Tetcott, plus the Meynell and South Staffs

Legends of the chase: Captain Simon Clarke

Hunter of a lifetime: “Gentle giant” Hero

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Aintree, highlights and more

Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park

Classified ads



Horses for sale

