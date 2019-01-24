Horse & Hound; 24 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 24 January 2019, don’t miss our ‘Safety special’ including how cross-country fences have evolved, riding gear to keep you safe and more. Plus, check out our ‘Bloodstock special’ in which we visit superstar Roaring Lion in his new role as a stallion, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore C-sections in horses. Don’t miss part three of our training special with eventing world champion Ros Canter, and we also talk to showing-turned-dressage rider Louise Bell about switching careers in the saddle. We also have reports from hunting action across the country, racing from Ascot and Haydock Park and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 January 2019

News

  • Brexit and the equestrian world
  • Alternative funding for top horses
  • Hat cameras in spotlight again

Safety special

  • Eventing safety: How cross-country fences and frangible tech have evolved
  • Products: Gear designed to keep you safe while riding
  • An evolution: How safety on horseback has developed

Bloodstock special

  • Roaring Lion: We visit the superstar in his new role as a sire at Tweenhills Stud
  • Supporting small breeders: The “sobering” facts of British breeding
  • Five to watch: Our pick of new sires to be excited about in 2019

Features

  • Training with Ros Canter:Riding into skinnies and jumping at speed
  • Bloodlines: Rubinsteena

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: The “traveller” Daisy Sadler
  • Property: Horsey homes close to racecourses
  • Vet clinic: Emergency C-sections for horses, plus what’s new in the vet world.
  • H&H interview: Showing-turned-dressage rider Louise Bell on switching careers in the saddle
  • Fix it: Show producer Simon Charlesworth on sharpening up lazy horses
  • NEW Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
  • Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

  • Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
  • Hunting: Richard Gurney
  • Dressage: Anna Ross
  • Sport horse breeding: Carole Mortimer
  • Showjumping: Iam Clark
  • Racing: Jo Davis

Hunting

  • Pack of the week: The Holcombe Harriers
  • Out with: The South Tetcott, plus the Meynell and South Staffs
  • Legends of the chase: Captain Simon Clarke
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Gentle giant” Hero

Reports

  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Showjumping: Aintree, highlights and more
  • Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

