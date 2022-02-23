Horse & Hound; 24 February 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 24 February, contains our show guide special, which includes advice on the routes to follow if you want to compete at a championship event, a look at the best and worst advice riders have been given at shows and more. We also have an access all areas look inside double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen’s yard, while in Vet Clinic we investigate why horses develop mud fever and how to treat it. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
News
- Neurectomy rule sparks de-nerving debate
- Mark Todd clinic spectator speaks out
- Top sport promised at new World Championships
- Post-Brexit changes could be positive for UK studbooks
Show guide special
- Which way to the championships?: The routes to follow if you want to compete at a major event
- Keep schtum: The best and worst advice riders have been given at shows
- Book in the show-cation: Why hunkering down at one venue is popular
- The pick of the bunch: The best venues for young horses, tasty food, bad weather and more
- The seven-day plan: How to prepare in the week before a competition
- Britain’s best shows: The events you should attend to watch your heroes
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- Access All Areas: Inside double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen’s yard
- All in a day’s work: The Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer
- In the spotlight: British showjumping team horse Winning Good
- A vet’s life: A pre-purchase examination, an ovulating mare and more
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Soggy and sore: Why horses develop mud fever and how to treat it
Kit and property
- Southern idylls: Homes with land and stabling in the southern half of Britain
- Safe and secure hats and body protectors
Hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: Lyric, who was bought for “meat money” and has since carried Lucinda Green
- Is Shropshire the “new Leicestershire”?: A day with the Ludlow
- A life well-lived: The poems of Will H Ogilvie
- Legends of the chase: Tom Smith, whose greatest legacy was a “must-read” book for any huntsman
Reports
- Dressage: Morris EC Winter Regionals and more
- Showing: NPS Area 7 and more
- Showjumping: South View Small Pony Premier, Prestige EC and more
- Racing: Haydock and Ascot
- Point-to-point: Puckeridge and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more