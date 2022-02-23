Horse & Hound; 24 February 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 24 February, contains our show guide special, which includes advice on the routes to follow if you want to compete at a championship event, a look at the best and worst advice riders have been given at shows and more. We also have an access all areas look inside double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen’s yard, while in Vet Clinic we investigate why horses develop mud fever and how to treat it. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 24 February 2022

News

Neurectomy rule sparks de-nerving debate

Mark Todd clinic spectator speaks out

Top sport promised at new World Championships

Post-Brexit changes could be positive for UK studbooks

Show guide special

Which way to the championships?: The routes to follow if you want to compete at a major event

Keep schtum: The best and worst advice riders have been given at shows

Book in the show-cation: Why hunkering down at one venue is popular

The pick of the bunch: The best venues for young horses, tasty food, bad weather and more

The seven-day plan: How to prepare in the week before a competition

Britain’s best shows: The events you should attend to watch your heroes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

Access All Areas: Inside double Olympic medallist Tom McEwen’s yard

All in a day’s work: The Riding for the Disabled Association volunteer

In the spotlight: British showjumping team horse Winning Good

A vet’s life: A pre-purchase examination, an ovulating mare and more

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Soggy and sore: Why horses develop mud fever and how to treat it

Kit and property

Southern idylls: Homes with land and stabling in the southern half of Britain

Safe and secure hats and body protectors

Hunting

Hunter of a lifetime: Lyric, who was bought for “meat money” and has since carried Lucinda Green

Is Shropshire the “new Leicestershire”?: A day with the Ludlow

A life well-lived: The poems of Will H Ogilvie

Legends of the chase: Tom Smith, whose greatest legacy was a “must-read” book for any huntsman

Reports

Dressage: Morris EC Winter Regionals and more

Showing: NPS Area 7 and more

Showjumping: South View Small Pony Premier, Prestige EC and more

Racing: Haydock and Ascot

Point-to-point: Puckeridge and more

