Horse & Hound; 23 September 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 September, we bring you the full run down from both the National Dressage Championships and Blenheim Palace Horse Trials. After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you a report from all dressage, showjumping and eventing at Aachen. We also bring you our Irish special, which includes an interview with Olympic Eventer Austin O’Connor and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into deep-seated tooth abscesses, In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 September 2021

News

Equestrian controversies: joint medication, ulcer signs and electrolyte use

Calls for new governments to act on equine welfare

Major shows can “help win Paralympic medals”

Average-speed cameras could save lives

Ireland special

H&H interview: Austin O’Connor, best of the Irish eventers at Tokyo

All in a day’s work: The radionic analyst

Property: What you could buy in Ireland

The lure of the Emerald Isle: Why horsey people love Ireland

National dressage championships

Faurie is foot perfect: Emile Faurie is crowned British national champion

A chip off the old block Small tour: Everdale son rules

“She really wowed me”: A New Zealand rider and a former show horse win as the gold class prizes are awarded

Well worth the wait: One winner puts an “awful” warm-up behind her in the silver classes

Horsepower on display: Young horse stars

A divine result: A horse recovers from an infection to win in the para sections

Blenheim Palace

Flawless performance: Rising stars Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir take the CCI4*-L class

Wilson unveils new star: Cross-country is influential in the young horse championship

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Vet Clinic

Root cause: Deep-seated tooth abscesses

Features

Made for work: A selection of yard boots

Towed and tested: Towing vehicles on test

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Hunting

And we’re off!: Autumn trail-hunting after a long break with the South Notts

Reports

Eventing: Burnham Market, Frenchfield, West Wilts and Frickley Park

Aachen: Eventing, dressage and showjumping

Showing: British Show Horse Association National Championships and Hunter Championships and more

Showjumping: Henley, Northcote Stud and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine