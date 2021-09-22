Horse & Hound; 23 September 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 September, we bring you the full run down from both the National Dressage Championships and Blenheim Palace Horse Trials. After an action-packed week of sport, we also bring you a report from all dressage, showjumping and eventing at Aachen. We also bring you our Irish special, which includes an interview with Olympic Eventer Austin O’Connor and this week’s Vet Clinic looks into deep-seated tooth abscesses, In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, as well as all our regular features.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 September 2021
News
- Equestrian controversies: joint medication, ulcer signs and electrolyte use
- Calls for new governments to act on equine welfare
- Major shows can “help win Paralympic medals”
- Average-speed cameras could save lives
Ireland special
- H&H interview: Austin O’Connor, best of the Irish eventers at Tokyo
- All in a day’s work: The radionic analyst
- Property: What you could buy in Ireland
- The lure of the Emerald Isle: Why horsey people love Ireland
National dressage championships
- Faurie is foot perfect: Emile Faurie is crowned British national champion
- A chip off the old block Small tour: Everdale son rules
- “She really wowed me”: A New Zealand rider and a former show horse win as the gold class prizes are awarded
- Well worth the wait: One winner puts an “awful” warm-up behind her in the silver classes
- Horsepower on display: Young horse stars
- A divine result: A horse recovers from an infection to win in the para sections
Blenheim Palace
- Flawless performance: Rising stars Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir take the CCI4*-L class
- Wilson unveils new star: Cross-country is influential in the young horse championship
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Vet Clinic
- Root cause: Deep-seated tooth abscesses
Features
- Made for work: A selection of yard boots
- Towed and tested: Towing vehicles on test
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Hunting
- And we’re off!: Autumn trail-hunting after a long break with the South Notts
Reports
- Eventing: Burnham Market, Frenchfield, West Wilts and Frickley Park
- Aachen: Eventing, dressage and showjumping
- Showing: British Show Horse Association National Championships and Hunter Championships and more
- Showjumping: Henley, Northcote Stud and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more