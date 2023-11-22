Horse & Hound; 23 November 2023

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 November, features our advent special, with a full advent calendar on the front cover for you to enjoy. The advent special features top riders’ book recommendations, a gift guide and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with Pippa Funnell and we gain access all areas to the yard of showing producer Danielle Heath. In our legends feature, get to know the incredible cavalry horse Sefton. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate grass sickness and how can you spot it. We have an exclusive column from Carl Hester for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we report from the Melton Hunt Club ride spend a day with the Muskerry & United, meet hunter of a lifetime, the unstoppable Jimmy, plus our regular ‘From the field’ feature is back too.

    News

    • More than half of grooms employed illegally
    • Aachen to host World Championships as Burghley disappointed
    • Horses’ stride and jump changes with fatigue, study finds
    • Britain’s golden girls head to London

    Advent special

    • ’Twas the night before Christmas: Festive scenarios play out across the country
    • Words of wisdom: Top riders’ book recommendations, from Carl Hester to Ginny Elliot
    • Fuel for the field: Best hip flask concoctions
    • Gift guide: Something for everyone

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester

    People & horses

    • H&H interview: Pippa Funnell
    • All in a day’s work: Grooms’ liaison Jenny Ellis
    • In the spotlight: Lewis Carrier’s Diego V
    • The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
    • Access all areas: Showing producer Danielle Heath
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • A vet’s view: What is grass sickness and how can you spot it

    Hunting

    • ‘Stunning debut’: Melton Hunt Club Ride
    • From the field: We’re up and running
    • Terra incognita: Muskerry & United
    • Hunter of a lifetime: The unstoppable Jimmy

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Global Champions Playoffs
    • Dressage: Stourport Riding Centre and more
    • Racing: Cheltenham Racecourse
    • Point-to-point: East Cornwall

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Cavalry horse Sefton

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

