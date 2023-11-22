Horse & Hound; 23 November 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 November, features our advent special, with a full advent calendar on the front cover for you to enjoy. The advent special features top riders’ book recommendations, a gift guide and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with Pippa Funnell and we gain access all areas to the yard of showing producer Danielle Heath. In our legends feature, get to know the incredible cavalry horse Sefton. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate grass sickness and how can you spot it. We have an exclusive column from Carl Hester for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we report from the Melton Hunt Club ride spend a day with the Muskerry & United, meet hunter of a lifetime, the unstoppable Jimmy, plus our regular ‘From the field’ feature is back too.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 November 2023

News

More than half of grooms employed illegally

Aachen to host World Championships as Burghley disappointed

Horses’ stride and jump changes with fatigue, study finds

Britain’s golden girls head to London

Advent special

’Twas the night before Christmas: Festive scenarios play out across the country

Festive scenarios play out across the country Words of wisdom: Top riders’ book recommendations, from Carl Hester to Ginny Elliot

Top riders’ book recommendations, from Carl Hester to Ginny Elliot Fuel for the field: Best hip flask concoctions

Gift guide: Something for everyone

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

People & horses

H&H interview: Pippa Funnell

All in a day’s work: Grooms’ liaison Jenny Ellis

Grooms’ liaison Jenny Ellis In the spotlight: Lewis Carrier’s Diego V

The way we were: Nostalgic interview series

Access all areas: Showing producer Danielle Heath

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A vet’s view: What is grass sickness and how can you spot it

Hunting

‘Stunning debut’: Melton Hunt Club Ride

Melton Hunt Club Ride From the field: We’re up and running

Terra incognita: Muskerry & United

Hunter of a lifetime: The unstoppable Jimmy

Reports

Showjumping: Global Champions Playoffs

Global Champions Playoffs Dressage: Stourport Riding Centre and more

Stourport Riding Centre and more Racing: Cheltenham Racecourse

Point-to-point: East Cornwall

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Cavalry horse Sefton

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

