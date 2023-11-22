Horse & Hound; 23 November 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 23 November, features our advent special, with a full advent calendar on the front cover for you to enjoy. The advent special features top riders’ book recommendations, a gift guide and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with Pippa Funnell and we gain access all areas to the yard of showing producer Danielle Heath. In our legends feature, get to know the incredible cavalry horse Sefton. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate grass sickness and how can you spot it. We have an exclusive column from Carl Hester for dressage aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we report from the Melton Hunt Club ride spend a day with the Muskerry & United, meet hunter of a lifetime, the unstoppable Jimmy, plus our regular ‘From the field’ feature is back too.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 November 2023
News
- More than half of grooms employed illegally
- Aachen to host World Championships as Burghley disappointed
- Horses’ stride and jump changes with fatigue, study finds
- Britain’s golden girls head to London
Advent special
- ’Twas the night before Christmas: Festive scenarios play out across the country
- Words of wisdom: Top riders’ book recommendations, from Carl Hester to Ginny Elliot
- Fuel for the field: Best hip flask concoctions
- Gift guide: Something for everyone
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
People & horses
- H&H interview: Pippa Funnell
- All in a day’s work: Grooms’ liaison Jenny Ellis
- In the spotlight: Lewis Carrier’s Diego V
- The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
- Access all areas: Showing producer Danielle Heath
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
A vet’s view: What is grass sickness and how can you spot it
Hunting
- ‘Stunning debut’: Melton Hunt Club Ride
- From the field: We’re up and running
- Terra incognita: Muskerry & United
- Hunter of a lifetime: The unstoppable Jimmy
Reports
- Showjumping: Global Champions Playoffs
- Dressage: Stourport Riding Centre and more
- Racing: Cheltenham Racecourse
- Point-to-point: East Cornwall
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: Cavalry horse Sefton
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more