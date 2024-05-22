Horse & Hound; 23 May 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 23 May, we launch our Olympic countdown ahead of the Paris Games. Read an interview with six-time Olympian Hugo Simon, 1996 eventing champion Blyth Tait shares his Olympic story, plus British Olympians relive their best experiences and grooms reveal what it is like preparing for a Games. Also find out what it’s like to take the alternate role with a three-man team, discover more about the logistics of an urban Olympics such as Paris, and so much more. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on what to consider when building and managing your horse’s stable. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read about hunt staff and their year-round roles, plus meet hunter of a lifetimeme, “Warhorse” Rocky.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 May 2024
News
- Studying sleep to improve safety and performance
- Some gender imbalance remains in horse sport
- Delight and concern as live slaughter ban progresses
- First British Olympic entries list announced
Olympic countdown
- H&H interview: Hugo Simon, six-time Olympian
- My Olympic story: 1996 eventing champion Blyth Tait starts new series
- One moment in time: British Olympians relive their best experiences
- A brush with the Games: Grooms on preparing for the Olympics
- On the bench: What it’s like to take the alternate role with a three-man team
- Games making: The logistics of an urban Olympics such as Paris
- Legends of the sport: Pierre Durand’s Olympic gold medallist Jappeloup
- The picture, the story: Open ditches in the eventing showjumping, 100 years ago in Paris
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
Vet clinic
-
An equine ‘des res’: What to consider when building and managing your horse’s stable
Features
- All in a day’s work: The mental health advocate
- Capitalise on buyers’ remorse: Property market stabilises after Covid
- Yorkshire gold: Why equestrian buyers love to live here
Reports
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Tweseldown and more
- Showjumping: Chard and South View
- Dressage: Fairoak Grange and more
- Showing: Nottinghamshire County, NPS Area 25 and more
- Point-to-point: Welsh International and more
Hunting
- From the field: Hunt staff have a year-round job
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Warhorse” Rocky
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more