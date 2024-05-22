Horse & Hound; 23 May 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 23 May, we launch our Olympic countdown ahead of the Paris Games. Read an interview with six-time Olympian Hugo Simon, 1996 eventing champion Blyth Tait shares his Olympic story, plus British Olympians relive their best experiences and grooms reveal what it is like preparing for a Games. Also find out what it’s like to take the alternate role with a three-man team, discover more about the logistics of an urban Olympics such as Paris, and so much more. This week’s Vet Clinic focusses on what to consider when building and managing your horse’s stable. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read about hunt staff and their year-round roles, plus meet hunter of a lifetimeme, “Warhorse” Rocky.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 May 2024

News

Studying sleep to improve safety and performance

Some gender imbalance remains in horse sport

Delight and concern as live slaughter ban progresses

First British Olympic entries list announced

Olympic countdown

H&H interview: Hugo Simon, six-time Olympian

Hugo Simon, six-time Olympian My Olympic story: 1996 eventing champion Blyth Tait starts new series

1996 eventing champion Blyth Tait starts new series One moment in time: British Olympians relive their best experiences

A brush with the Games: Grooms on preparing for the Olympics

On the bench: What it’s like to take the alternate role with a three-man team

Games making: The logistics of an urban Olympics such as Paris

Legends of the sport: Pierre Durand’s Olympic gold medallist Jappeloup

The picture, the story: Open ditches in the eventing showjumping, 100 years ago in Paris

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Vet clinic

An equine ‘des res’: What to consider when building and managing your horse’s stable

Features

All in a day’s work: The mental health advocate

The mental health advocate Capitalise on buyers’ remorse: Property market stabilises after Covid

Property market stabilises after Covid Yorkshire gold: Why equestrian buyers love to live here

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Tweseldown and more

Aston-le-Walls, Tweseldown and more Showjumping: Chard and South View

Chard and South View Dressage: Fairoak Grange and more

Showing: Nottinghamshire County, NPS Area 25 and more

Point-to-point: Welsh International and more

Hunting

From the field: Hunt staff have a year-round job

Hunt staff have a year-round job Hunter of a lifetime: “Warhorse” Rocky

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

