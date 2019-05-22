Horse & Hound; 23 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 23 May 2019, don’t miss our cob special, including a look at top show cobs’ careers after they have retired from the ring and more. In this week’s ‘vet clinic’ we look into how you can help keep your horses happy. We also talk to racing stable lad Chris Jerdin on his retirement from a lifetime in the industry, which included looking after Many Clouds. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including point-to-point action, eventing from Rockingham and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 May 2019
News
- Hoarding horses is a major issue
- Facebook crackdown on selling horses
- Council vote a positive for hunting
- Breeding industry welcomes semen paperwork ruling
Cob special
- Horse hero: HOYS ridden coloured champion The Magpie
- A second career: Top show cobs’ retirement stories
- Versatile stars: Why cobs can excel in many jobs
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The gallops manager
- Property: Equestrian homes in Lancashire
- Vet clinic: How to keep horses happy
- H&H interview: Stable lad Chris Jerdin retires after a lifetime in racing, including tending Many Clouds
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Reports
- Eventing: Rockingham and highlights
- Dressage: Compiègne, Para Home International, Senior Inter-Regional and highlights
- Showjumping: Pyecombe, Nottinghamshire County, Arena UK and Richmond
- Sport Horse Breeding: Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction
- Showing: Nottinghamshire County, Ayr County, South Suffolk, National Pony Area 25 and White Rose County
- Point-to-point: Edgcote, Tabley and Bratton Down
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
- Horseboxes for sale
- Stabling
- Arenas and fencing
- Jobs and property