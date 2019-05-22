Horse & Hound; 23 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 23 May 2019, don’t miss our cob special, including a look at top show cobs’ careers after they have retired from the ring and more. In this week’s ‘vet clinic’ we look into how you can help keep your horses happy. We also talk to racing stable lad Chris Jerdin on his retirement from a lifetime in the industry, which included looking after Many Clouds. Check out our reports from across the disciplines including point-to-point action, eventing from Rockingham and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 May 2019

News

Hoarding horses is a major issue

Facebook crackdown on selling horses

Council vote a positive for hunting

Breeding industry welcomes semen paperwork ruling

Cob special

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Horse hero: HOYS ridden coloured champion The Magpie

A second career: Top show cobs’ retirement stories

Versatile stars: Why cobs can excel in many jobs

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The gallops manager

Property: Equestrian homes in Lancashire

Vet clinic: How to keep horses happy

H&H interview: Stable lad Chris Jerdin retires after a lifetime in racing, including tending Many Clouds

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

Eventing: Rockingham and highlights

Dressage: Compiègne, Para Home International, Senior Inter-Regional and highlights

Showjumping: Pyecombe, Nottinghamshire County, Arena UK and Richmond

Sport Horse Breeding: Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction

Showing: Nottinghamshire County, Ayr County, South Suffolk, National Pony Area 25 and White Rose County

Point-to-point: Edgcote, Tabley and Bratton Down

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Horseboxes for sale

Stabling

Arenas and fencing

Jobs and property

Get your magazine today