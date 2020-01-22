Horse and Hound; 23 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 January, we meet Ben Maher’s top ride and our cover star Explosion W, plus champion show rider Robert Oliver reveals his life lessons. In ‘Vet clinic’, we explore how hindlimb problems could affect a horse’s future prospects, and check out our feature on feeding your horse to win. Don’t miss our ‘Bloodstock special’, we visit a small stud making waves in the sales ring and more, plus we go behind the scenes at Hyde Park Stables. Read our hunting content, including how to look after hunters, and we have reports from across the disciplines.

What's in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 January 2020

News

Horses’ death sparks contract warning

Complacent owners reminded of biosecurity importance

Why a wider saddle fit does more harm than good to your horse

Bloodstock special

Chapel Stud: The small Worcester set-up making waves in the sales ring

New to the breeding shed: Stallions and mares taking up fresh duties in 2020

Features

Access all areas: We visit Hyde Park Stables and discover more about riding around London

Feeding to win: Fuelling your horse well, plus our pick of fees

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The trip organiser

Vet clinic: How could hindlimb problems affect a horse’s future prospects

H&H interview: Australian eventer Shane Rose talks Tokyo, living down under and getting on with life despite multiple injuries

Life lessons: Champion show rider Robert Oliver on riding a future Grand National star

Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester

Horse hero: Ben Maher’s star ride Explosion W

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: James Fisher

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Looking after hunters: How preparation is vital

Staghunting: The role of the harbourer explained

Legends of the chase: Anthony Chapman

Hunter of a lifetime: “Hunting superstar” Fergus

From the field: Surviving the storms and hunt ball fun

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Aintree Pony Premier, international and highlights

Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park

Point-to-point: Bangor-on-Dee, Buckfastleigh and Revesby Park

