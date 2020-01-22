Horse and Hound; 23 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 January, we meet Ben Maher’s top ride and our cover star Explosion W, plus champion show rider Robert Oliver reveals his life lessons. In ‘Vet clinic’, we explore how hindlimb problems could affect a horse’s future prospects, and check out our feature on feeding your horse to win. Don’t miss our ‘Bloodstock special’, we visit a small stud making waves in the sales ring and more, plus we go behind the scenes at Hyde Park Stables. Read our hunting content, including how to look after hunters, and we have reports from across the disciplines.
News
- Horses’ death sparks contract warning
- Complacent owners reminded of biosecurity importance
- Why a wider saddle fit does more harm than good to your horse
Bloodstock special
- Chapel Stud: The small Worcester set-up making waves in the sales ring
- New to the breeding shed: Stallions and mares taking up fresh duties in 2020
Features
- Access all areas: We visit Hyde Park Stables and discover more about riding around London
- Feeding to win: Fuelling your horse well, plus our pick of fees
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The trip organiser
- Vet clinic: How could hindlimb problems affect a horse’s future prospects
- H&H interview: Australian eventer Shane Rose talks Tokyo, living down under and getting on with life despite multiple injuries
- Life lessons: Champion show rider Robert Oliver on riding a future Grand National star
- Training diary: H&H diarist Chloe Winchester
- Horse hero: Ben Maher’s star ride Explosion W
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: James Fisher
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Looking after hunters: How preparation is vital
- Staghunting: The role of the harbourer explained
- Legends of the chase: Anthony Chapman
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Hunting superstar” Fergus
- From the field: Surviving the storms and hunt ball fun
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Aintree Pony Premier, international and highlights
- Racing: Ascot and Haydock Park
- Point-to-point: Bangor-on-Dee, Buckfastleigh and Revesby Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale