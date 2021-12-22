Horse & Hound; 23 December 2021





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 December, we bring you the full report from the London International Horse Show, including all the news from the showjumping and dressage competitions and more. This week’s H&H interview is with Egyptian, turned British showjumper Sameh El Dahan, while in Vet Clinic, take a look at what equine recurrent uveitis is and how to manage it. In addition, we bring you a range of therapy and magnetic boots, wraps and bandages that are currently on the market, our ultimate equestrian quiz, action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 December 2021

News

Triumph for London International in new home

Behaviour education could improve welfare, performance and safety

Cash boost for British medal hopes

Cow legal case has implications for horse owners

London International

Showjumping: Harry Charles reigns with a superlative treble

Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin pilots Gio to victory

Showing: Lynuck The Showman stands supreme

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Alex Robinson

London International dressage guest column: Gareth Hughes

People and horses

H&H interview: Showjumper Sameh El Dahan

All in a day’s work: Man V Horse contestant

In the spotlight: Roseberry Final Edition

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Safeguarding sight: What is equine recurrent uveitis and how to manage it

Property and kit

Northern havens: Equestrian set-ups for sale in the north of England

Therapeutic benefits: Therapy and magnetic boots, wraps and bandages

Features

In the right hands: How to ride in a double bridle

A vet’s life: Miracles happen in the first instalment of a new series

Quiz time: Pit your wits against your family – or join forces and compare notes

Hunting

“A paradise for foxhunters”: A day of Irish action with the Wexford

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

“I was the laid-back one”: Interview with master of foxhounds Trevor Adams

Reports

Dressage: Solihull EC, Merrist Wood College, Burrows Court Farm, Hunters EC and Fairoak Grange EC

Racing: Ascot

Point-to-point: Avon Vale at Larkhill

