Horse & Hound; 23 December 2021

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 23 December, we bring you the full report from the London International Horse Show, including all the news from the showjumping and dressage competitions and more. This week’s H&H interview is with Egyptian, turned British showjumper Sameh El Dahan, while in Vet Clinic, take a look at what equine recurrent uveitis is and how to manage it. In addition, we bring you a range of therapy and magnetic boots, wraps and bandages that are currently on the market, our ultimate equestrian quiz, action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 23 December 2021
News
- Triumph for London International in new home
- Behaviour education could improve welfare, performance and safety
- Cash boost for British medal hopes
- Cow legal case has implications for horse owners
London International
- Showjumping: Harry Charles reigns with a superlative treble
- Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin pilots Gio to victory
- Showing: Lynuck The Showman stands supreme
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Alex Robinson
- London International dressage guest column: Gareth Hughes
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showjumper Sameh El Dahan
- All in a day’s work: Man V Horse contestant
- In the spotlight: Roseberry Final Edition
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Safeguarding sight: What is equine recurrent uveitis and how to manage it
Property and kit
- Northern havens: Equestrian set-ups for sale in the north of England
- Therapeutic benefits: Therapy and magnetic boots, wraps and bandages
Features
- In the right hands: How to ride in a double bridle
- A vet’s life: Miracles happen in the first instalment of a new series
- Quiz time: Pit your wits against your family – or join forces and compare notes
Hunting
- “A paradise for foxhunters”: A day of Irish action with the Wexford
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
- “I was the laid-back one”: Interview with master of foxhounds Trevor Adams
Reports
- Dressage: Solihull EC, Merrist Wood College, Burrows Court Farm, Hunters EC and Fairoak Grange EC
- Racing: Ascot
- Point-to-point: Avon Vale at Larkhill
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more