Horse & Hound; 23 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 April, don’t miss our exciting new look content with great new series of features including “Legends of our sport”, plus horses we can’t wait to see after lockdown, a light-hearted Q&A and much more. Check out our “Showjumping special”, in which we talk to Rodrigo Pessoa, plus explore the pros and cons of loose jumping and take a look at the whips allowed in the ring. We enjoy a nostalgic look back at Mark Todd’s career in “Legends of our sport” and in this week’s “Vet clinic” find out how to cope with arthritic horses during lockdown. In H&H interview, former dressage star and biotech chairman Wayne Channon tells us about how he is helping in the battle againt coronavirus, and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine: 6 issues for £6
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 April 2020
News
- Businesses reassured on trading under virus restrictions
- Vital help for struggling riding schools
- Calls for balloon and lantern ban after ‘misguided’ campaign
Showjumping special
- Rodrigo Pessoa: Talks about quitting as Irish team manager, Tokyo and more
- Loose jumping: We investigate the pros and cons
- The whip rule: Our pick of whips allowed in the ring
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showing: Robert Walker
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Former dressage star and biotech chairman Wayne Channon, who is helping in the battle against coronavirus
- 5 minutes with: Grand prix dressage rider Anna Ross
- All in a day’s work: The school beagle pack master
- We can’t wait to see: Australian team eventer Vassily De Lassos
- Charity spotlight: World Horse Welfare on the challenges the organisation faces during the global pandemic
Vet clinic
- Arthritis: Coping with an arthritic horse during lockdown restrictions
Training
- Mindset training: Relaxation techniques to enhance competitive energy
- Life lessons: Show producer Clare Fitch
Features
- Postponed plans: Riders on their shattered ambitions
- Horse therapy: One surgeon seeks solace in his horse to escape the hospital
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Hunting
- Funding: The costs involved in running a hunt
- Tim Easby: On a decade heading the Hunting Office
Nostalgia
- Legends of our sport: Olympic eventer and comeback king Mark Todd
Classified ads
- Horses for sale