Horse & Hound; 23 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 April, don’t miss our exciting new look content with great new series of features including “Legends of our sport”, plus horses we can’t wait to see after lockdown, a light-hearted Q&A and much more. Check out our “Showjumping special”, in which we talk to Rodrigo Pessoa, plus explore the pros and cons of loose jumping and take a look at the whips allowed in the ring. We enjoy a nostalgic look back at Mark Todd’s career in “Legends of our sport” and in this week’s “Vet clinic” find out how to cope with arthritic horses during lockdown. In H&H interview, former dressage star and biotech chairman Wayne Channon tells us about how he is helping in the battle againt coronavirus, and much more.

News

Businesses reassured on trading under virus restrictions

Vital help for struggling riding schools

Calls for balloon and lantern ban after ‘misguided’ campaign

Showjumping special

Rodrigo Pessoa: Talks about quitting as Irish team manager, Tokyo and more

Loose jumping: We investigate the pros and cons

The whip rule: Our pick of whips allowed in the ring

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showing: Robert Walker

Showjumping: John Whitaker

People and horses



H&H interview: Former dressage star and biotech chairman Wayne Channon, who is helping in the battle against coronavirus

5 minutes with: Grand prix dressage rider Anna Ross

All in a day’s work: The school beagle pack master

We can’t wait to see: Australian team eventer Vassily De Lassos

Charity spotlight: World Horse Welfare on the challenges the organisation faces during the global pandemic

Vet clinic



Arthritis: Coping with an arthritic horse during lockdown restrictions

Training

Mindset training: Relaxation techniques to enhance competitive energy

Life lessons: Show producer Clare Fitch

Features

Postponed plans: Riders on their shattered ambitions

Horse therapy: One surgeon seeks solace in his horse to escape the hospital

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Hunting

Funding: The costs involved in running a hunt

Tim Easby: On a decade heading the Hunting Office

Nostalgia



Legends of our sport: Olympic eventer and comeback king Mark Todd

Classified ads



Horses for sale

