Horse & Hound; 22 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 October, don’t miss our “Hunting special” including meet a Peterborough champion hound, how the sport can bounce back from the pandemic and much more. Plus, we talk to young showjumper Tabitha Kyle in H&H interview and in “Vet clinic” we explore improving horses’ airways during the colder months. Check out our winter feeding special, in which experts reveal how to save on feed without skimping and trainer/judge Judy Bradwell talks about establishing a “seat” in this week’s “Life lessons”. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on Mark Todd’s diminutive star Charisma and read all our reports from across the disciplines, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 October 2020

News

Importance of protecting county shows as Covid-19 hits events

Eventing prize money: riders spark discussion with open letter

Questions raised over FEI Tribunal appeals process and structure

Hunting special

In the spotlight: Peterborough champion VWH Ptarmigan 10

Digging deep: How hunting can bounce back from the pandemic

Hunter of a lifetime: “Confidence-giver” Tealeaf

Field characters: The horses you are likely to come across out hunting

From the field: Gearing up for a new season

The ultimate directory: Your guide to British and Irish packs for 2020/21

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Young showjumper Tabitha Kyle talks about her ambitions

5 minutes with: Eventer Georgie Spence on forcing down a banana before cross-country on a big day

All in a day’s work: Para showjumper Evie Toombes on meeting Harry and Meghan

Life lessons: Trainer and judge Judy Bradwell talks about establishing a “seat”

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Winter respiratory health: Improving a horse’s airways in the colder months

Features

Winter feeding: Experts reveal how to save on feed without skimping, plus our pick of fibre-based products

New in the ring: Check out the latest equine offerings

Reports

Eventing: Le Lion d’Angers and highlights

Showjumping: Aintree EC and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showing: Highlights

Racing: Ascot

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Mark Todd’s “feisty, fiery” diminutive star, Charisma

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine