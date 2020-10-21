Horse & Hound; 22 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 October, don’t miss our “Hunting special” including meet a Peterborough champion hound, how the sport can bounce back from the pandemic and much more. Plus, we talk to young showjumper Tabitha Kyle in H&H interview and in “Vet clinic” we explore improving horses’ airways during the colder months. Check out our winter feeding special, in which experts reveal how to save on feed without skimping and trainer/judge Judy Bradwell talks about establishing a “seat” in this week’s “Life lessons”. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on Mark Todd’s diminutive star Charisma and read all our reports from across the disciplines, plus much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 October 2020
News
- Importance of protecting county shows as Covid-19 hits events
- Eventing prize money: riders spark discussion with open letter
- Questions raised over FEI Tribunal appeals process and structure
Hunting special
- In the spotlight: Peterborough champion VWH Ptarmigan 10
- Digging deep: How hunting can bounce back from the pandemic
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Confidence-giver” Tealeaf
- Field characters: The horses you are likely to come across out hunting
- From the field: Gearing up for a new season
- The ultimate directory: Your guide to British and Irish packs for 2020/21
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Young showjumper Tabitha Kyle talks about her ambitions
- 5 minutes with: Eventer Georgie Spence on forcing down a banana before cross-country on a big day
- All in a day’s work: Para showjumper Evie Toombes on meeting Harry and Meghan
- Life lessons: Trainer and judge Judy Bradwell talks about establishing a “seat”
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Winter respiratory health: Improving a horse’s airways in the colder months
Features
- Winter feeding: Experts reveal how to save on feed without skimping, plus our pick of fibre-based products
- New in the ring: Check out the latest equine offerings
Reports
- Eventing: Le Lion d’Angers and highlights
- Showjumping: Aintree EC and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
- Racing: Ascot
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Mark Todd’s “feisty, fiery” diminutive star, Charisma
Classified ads
- Horses for sale