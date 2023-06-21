Horse & Hound; 22 June 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 June, includes our full report from Bolesworth, covering the top showjumping classes and some of the age classes too. Also in this week’s magazine, we go behind the scenes of the yard of showing maestro Robert Walker, take a trip down memory lane to remember the retirement of Richard Meade in 1987 and bring you our saddlery special too. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at equine polysaccharide storage myopathy and tell you what you need to know. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and William Funnell, for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the South of England Hound Show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 June 2023

News

Survey suggests two thirds of public don’t support horse sport

When does a horse become a veteran?

Equestrians named in The King’s honours list

Exemption warning after positive dope test

Bolesworth report

Talented stallion steals the show: Billy Twomey tops grand prix

‘Up to 2.15m he’s in his comfort zone’: Mr Blue Sky UK’s puissance win

Happy Boy on song: A prolific speed horse excels

Wyoming leaves rivals for dust: Tony Pearson’s poignant Father’s Day win

‘One of the best’: A seven-year-old impresses for Thomas Whitaker

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: William Funnell

People and horses

Access All Areas: Showing maestro Robert Walker

All in a day’s work: The therapy pony handler

Memory lane: Richard Meade retires, 1987

Vet clinic

Pinpointing PSSM: Equine polysaccharide storage myopathy: what you need to know

Saddlery special

Elite jumping saddles

Take a seat: The pros and cons of different flaps

Reports

Showjumping: Royal Cornwall, Bramham, Felbridge and more

Eventing: Luhmühlen, Epworth, West Wilts, Berkshire College and more

Showing: Royal Cornwall, Derbyshire Festival and more

Dressage: Aintree International EC, Kings Sedgemoor and more

Hunting

South Of England Hound Show: The Beaufort and Heythrop triumph, while local packs shine

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

