Horse & Hound; 22 June 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 June, includes our full report from Bolesworth, covering the top showjumping classes and some of the age classes too. Also in this week’s magazine, we go behind the scenes of the yard of showing maestro Robert Walker, take a trip down memory lane to remember the retirement of Richard Meade in 1987 and bring you our saddlery special too. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a look at equine polysaccharide storage myopathy and tell you what you need to know. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and William Funnell, for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the South of England Hound Show.
News
- Survey suggests two thirds of public don’t support horse sport
- When does a horse become a veteran?
- Equestrians named in The King’s honours list
- Exemption warning after positive dope test
Bolesworth report
- Talented stallion steals the show: Billy Twomey tops grand prix
- ‘Up to 2.15m he’s in his comfort zone’: Mr Blue Sky UK’s puissance win
- Happy Boy on song: A prolific speed horse excels
- Wyoming leaves rivals for dust: Tony Pearson’s poignant Father’s Day win
- ‘One of the best’: A seven-year-old impresses for Thomas Whitaker
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- Access All Areas: Showing maestro Robert Walker
- All in a day’s work: The therapy pony handler
- Memory lane: Richard Meade retires, 1987
Vet clinic
- Pinpointing PSSM: Equine polysaccharide storage myopathy: what you need to know
Saddlery special
- Elite jumping saddles
- Take a seat: The pros and cons of different flaps
Reports
- Showjumping: Royal Cornwall, Bramham, Felbridge and more
- Eventing: Luhmühlen, Epworth, West Wilts, Berkshire College and more
- Showing: Royal Cornwall, Derbyshire Festival and more
- Dressage: Aintree International EC, Kings Sedgemoor and more
Hunting
- South Of England Hound Show: The Beaufort and Heythrop triumph, while local packs shine
