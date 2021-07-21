Horse & Hound; 22 July 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 July, we bring you our complete Tokyo Olympic form guide. Plus, don’t miss the great Yorkshire Show report, read an interview with young British five-star winner Mollie Summerland and more. We also investigate guttural pouches and take a look around some properties for sale with business potential. We also have reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 July 2021

News

British Paralympic team announced

Industry celebrates “freedom day”

Low-emission proposals affect riders

The wide effects of excess equine weight

Olympic form guide

Dressage: Complete form for every horse and rider in Tokyo

Showjumping: Ones to watch and score sheets for all

How to follow the Olympic Games

Great Yorkshire Show

Showing: A coloured horse defies the formbook

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Leading judge Helen Horsfall

H&H interview: Five-star winning eventer Mollie Summerland on an incredible year of highs and lows

All in a day’s work: The toy entrepreneur

In the spotlight: Durable

Legends of the sport: Frankel, the brightest star of Flat racing, who retired unbeaten

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Guttural pouches:All about these mysterious air-filled spaces

Features

Property: A home with business potential

Great mentors: Could you use a mentor in your life?

Products: The best cross-country boots

Hunting

Great Yorkshire report:Two “exceptional” champions for the Waveney

Reports

Showing: National hunter championships, Stoneleigh, Scottish Horse Show and Bolesworth

Showjumping: Bicton, Keysoe and Valkenswaard

Eventing: Buckminster Park and Barbury Castle

Dressage: Somerford Park Summer Regionals, Moreton EC Area Festival, Alnwick Ford Equestrian Area Festival, Easton College Area Festival and more

