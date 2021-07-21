Horse & Hound; 22 July 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 22 July, we bring you our complete Tokyo Olympic form guide. Plus, don’t miss the great Yorkshire Show report, read an interview with young British five-star winner Mollie Summerland and more. We also investigate guttural pouches and take a look around some properties for sale with business potential. We also have reports from eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from around the UK.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 July 2021
News
- British Paralympic team announced
- Industry celebrates “freedom day”
- Low-emission proposals affect riders
- The wide effects of excess equine weight
Olympic form guide
- Dressage: Complete form for every horse and rider in Tokyo
- Eventing: Every starter and star combinations
- Showjumping: Ones to watch and score sheets for all
- How to follow the Olympic Games
Great Yorkshire Show
- Showing: A coloured horse defies the formbook
- Showjumping: Robert Whitaker pips father John to the Cock o’the North title
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Leading judge Helen Horsfall
People and horses
- H&H interview: Five-star winning eventer Mollie Summerland on an incredible year of highs and lows
- All in a day’s work: The toy entrepreneur
- In the spotlight: Durable
- Legends of the sport: Frankel, the brightest star of Flat racing, who retired unbeaten
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Guttural pouches:All about these mysterious air-filled spaces
Features
- Property: A home with business potential
- Great mentors: Could you use a mentor in your life?
- Products: The best cross-country boots
Hunting
- Great Yorkshire report:Two “exceptional” champions for the Waveney
Reports
- Showing: National hunter championships, Stoneleigh, Scottish Horse Show and Bolesworth
- Showjumping: Bicton, Keysoe and Valkenswaard
- Eventing: Buckminster Park and Barbury Castle
- Dressage: Somerford Park Summer Regionals, Moreton EC Area Festival, Alnwick Ford Equestrian Area Festival, Easton College Area Festival and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale