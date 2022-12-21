Horse & Hound; 22 December 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 December, features our full London International Horse Show report, which includes the full run down from the showjumping, dressage and showing classes. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Philippa Verry, who hasn’t let being born with no arms hold her back in the horse world, plus we put the spotlight on showing star Lovestruck. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate hoof wall separation disease in Connemara ponies, plus latest vet news. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton for dressage aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. And in this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Dartmoor, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Pedro, the riding school reject, and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 December 2022

News

All change for next year’s eventing fixtures

Maternity rules amended for some, not all

Is your horse being a pain, or in pain?

New hat safety ratings explored

London International

Scott Brash is the hero: World Cup qualifier

Final class: Grand prix

Two greys triumph: Puissance and more from Thursday and Friday

A borrowed horse clears 1.90m: International classes – Saturday to Monday

Harry Charles on song: Youth classes

Lottie Fry and Glamourdale shine: Dressage World Cup qualifier

An impressive London debut: Ridden mountain and moorland championship

A traditional earns his moment: Senior showing and dressage championship

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

People and horses

H&H interview: Philippa Verry, who hasn’t let being born with no arms hold her back in the horse world

All in a day’s work: Course-builder David Cole

Spotlight: Showing star Lovestruck

A vet’s life: Attending to a desperate tetanus case

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

An unwelcome inheritance: Hoof wall separation disease in Connemara ponies, plus latest vet news

Kit focus

Armed for winter: Which gloves should you buy?

Hunting

In the eye of the storm: A dramatic day on Dartmoor

Hunter of a lifetime: Pedro the riding school reject

Fantasy hunting: with Jamie Cameron, chairman of the Zetland in Yorkshire

‘Support is booming’: Our pack of the week, the Morpeth in Northumberland

Reports

Dressage: Bury Farm, Onley Grounds EC, Wix EC, Northallerton EC and more

