Horse & Hound; 22 December 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 22 December, features our full London International Horse Show report, which includes the full run down from the showjumping, dressage and showing classes. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Philippa Verry, who hasn’t let being born with no arms hold her back in the horse world, plus we put the spotlight on showing star Lovestruck. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate hoof wall separation disease in Connemara ponies, plus latest vet news. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton for dressage aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. And in this week’s hunting pages, we have a day with the Dartmoor, plus meet hunter of a lifetime Pedro, the riding school reject, and plenty more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 December 2022
News
- All change for next year’s eventing fixtures
- Maternity rules amended for some, not all
- Is your horse being a pain, or in pain?
- New hat safety ratings explored
London International
- Scott Brash is the hero: World Cup qualifier
- Final class: Grand prix
- Two greys triumph: Puissance and more from Thursday and Friday
- A borrowed horse clears 1.90m: International classes – Saturday to Monday
- Harry Charles on song: Youth classes
- Lottie Fry and Glamourdale shine: Dressage World Cup qualifier
- An impressive London debut: Ridden mountain and moorland championship
- A traditional earns his moment: Senior showing and dressage championship
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Philippa Verry, who hasn’t let being born with no arms hold her back in the horse world
- All in a day’s work: Course-builder David Cole
- Spotlight: Showing star Lovestruck
- A vet’s life: Attending to a desperate tetanus case
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- An unwelcome inheritance: Hoof wall separation disease in Connemara ponies, plus latest vet news
Kit focus
- Armed for winter: Which gloves should you buy?
Hunting
- In the eye of the storm: A dramatic day on Dartmoor
- Hunter of a lifetime: Pedro the riding school reject
- Fantasy hunting: with Jamie Cameron, chairman of the Zetland in Yorkshire
- ‘Support is booming’: Our pack of the week, the Morpeth in Northumberland
Reports
- Dressage: Bury Farm, Onley Grounds EC, Wix EC, Northallerton EC and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more