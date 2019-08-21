Horse & Hound; 22 August 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 22 August 2019, don’t miss our preview ahead of the eventing European Championships — all you need to know about the British chances and more. Plus read William Fox-Pitt’s exclusive comment on the Tokyo test event. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the risks of twin foals, and we talk to Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny ahead of the European Championships. Read reports from across the disciplines including polo and tetrathlon action from the Pony Club championships, showjumping from Bolesworth, the Lowther hound show and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 22 August 2019
News
- Tokyo Olympic test event hailed a success
- Debate over ponies’ warm-up for the show ring divides producers
- Farriers lead the way with new research
Features
- Babies on board: How new parents have juggled riding with having children
- European Championships: We check out the British and Irish teams heading to Luhmühlen
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The polo performance coach
- Property: Horsey homes with swimming pools
- Vet clinic: The risks of twin foals, plus what’s new in the vet world
- H&H interview: Irish showjumper and European Championships rider Darragh Kenny talks to H&H
- Fix it: Dressage rider Louise Bell on improving a horse’s medium canter
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: William Fox-Pitt
- Dressage: Jason Brautigam
- Breeding: Jennie Loriston-Clarke
- Showjumping: Pippa Allen
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
Reports
- Eventing: Pony European Championships and highlights
- Dressage: Bishop Burton, pony European Championships and highlights
- Showjumping: Bolesworth, Shrewsbury Flower Show and more
- Showing: NPS Summer Championships and more
- Hunting: Lowther hound show
- Pony Club: Polo and tetrathlon championships
- Driving: European Championships
