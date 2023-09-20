Horse & Hound; 21 September 2023

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 September, don’t miss our full Blenheim Horse Trials report, which includes analysis of all the action from both the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds. You can also read the full report from the National Dressage Championships, with all the news from across the huge range of classes. This week’s H&H interview is with eventing legend Jane Holderness-Roddam, while 1996 is the subject of this week’s Memory Lane feature, when Frankie Dettori Dettori won the St Leger. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we bring you essential information on the common condition thrush, and we have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, showjumping and racings from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we go trail-hunting with the Surrey Union.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 September 2023
News
- The ethics of riding horses, and the ‘precautionary principle’
- Factors associated with successful cross-country
- Rare breeds are the ‘Swiss army knife’ of equines
- BETA awards
Blenheim
- Ros Canter’s third top-level win of the year: All the CCI4*-L action
- Glory for Oliver Townend and a rising star: Young horse CCI4*-S
National Dressage Championships
- Carl Hester’s glory: Plus more grand prix news
- Charlotte Dujardin on form: Small tour updates
- Hot competition: Gold and silver sections
- Against the odds: Action from the para dressage classes
- The next generation: Focus on young horses
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Jane Holderness-Roddam
- All in a day’s work: Racing TV presenter Leonna Mayor
- Memory Lane: 1996 – Dettori wins the St Leger
Vet clinic
- On the surface: Essential information on common condition thrush
Property and kit
- Pretty as a picture: Property gems
- Prepared for the elements: Lightweight rugs
Reports
- Eventing: Chillington Hall, West Wilts and more
- Showing: BSHA champs and more
- Showjumping: Hickstead and more
- Racing: St Leger Festival
Hunting
- A sunny season start: Trail-hunting with the Surrey Union
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more