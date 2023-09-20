Horse & Hound; 21 September 2023





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 September, don’t miss our full Blenheim Horse Trials report, which includes analysis of all the action from both the CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-olds. You can also read the full report from the National Dressage Championships, with all the news from across the huge range of classes. This week’s H&H interview is with eventing legend Jane Holderness-Roddam, while 1996 is the subject of this week’s Memory Lane feature, when Frankie Dettori Dettori won the St Leger. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we bring you essential information on the common condition thrush, and we have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Rebecca Penny for eventing and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover eventing, showing, showjumping and racings from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we go trail-hunting with the Surrey Union.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 September 2023

News

The ethics of riding horses, and the ‘precautionary principle’

Factors associated with successful cross-country

Rare breeds are the ‘Swiss army knife’ of equines

BETA awards

Blenheim

Ros Canter’s third top-level win of the year: All the CCI4*-L action

Glory for Oliver Townend and a rising star: Young horse CCI4*-S

National Dressage Championships

Carl Hester’s glory: Plus more grand prix news

Charlotte Dujardin on form: Small tour updates

Hot competition: Gold and silver sections

Against the odds: Action from the para dressage classes

The next generation: Focus on young horses

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Jane Holderness-Roddam

All in a day’s work: Racing TV presenter Leonna Mayor

Memory Lane: 1996 – Dettori wins the St Leger

Vet clinic

On the surface: Essential information on common condition thrush

Property and kit

Pretty as a picture: Property gems

Prepared for the elements: Lightweight rugs

Reports

Eventing: Chillington Hall, West Wilts and more

Showing: BSHA champs and more

Showjumping: Hickstead and more

Racing: St Leger Festival

Hunting

A sunny season start: Trail-hunting with the Surrey Union

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine