Horse & Hound; 21 May 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 May, read our “Young rider” special, including an interview with two young show producers with big ambitions, plus up-and-coming riders to watch and meet the budding superstars who have all come from non-horsey backgrounds and more. We also meet top dressage horse Super Nova II and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we offer tips for calming down an anxious horse. Improve your lockdown fitness with our feature on flexibility and increasing control in the hips and pelvis. Read our hunting content, including how the sport has evolved over the years, and enjoy a nostalgic tour back in time as we reflect on eventing great Mark Phillips’ career in “Legends of the sport”.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 May 2020

News

The equestrian world eases the lockdown

The importance of written livery contracts

Mental health support for all riders

Young rider special

H&H interview: Young show producers Jack and Harry Moore on their ambitions in the ring

The perfect horse: Why temperament is as vital as talent

Ones to watch: Up-and-coming riders from across the disciplines

Horse hero: “Fast and feisty” chestnut mare Rioghan Rua, the ride of young Irish star Cathal Daniels

Budding superstars: Youngsters pursuing a career in the saddle despite a non-horsey background

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Peter Charles

People and horses

5 minutes with: ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell

All in a day’s work: The equine hairdresser

We can’t wait to see: Dressage star Super Nova II

Charity spotlight: Riding for the Disabled Association and Redwings Horse Sanctuary

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Calming down a stressy horse: Settling an anxious horse, plus easy management strategies to help him

Training

Life lessons: Australian eventer Sam Griffiths

Lockdown fitness: Improving flexibility and control in the hips and pelvis

Hunting

The evolution: How riding to hounds has changed

Hunter of a lifetime: “Brave” Harry

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Eventing great Mark Phillips

Remember when: A Royal winner was crowned in the show ring at Windsor and a showjumper dared and triumphed in the grand prix

