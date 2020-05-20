Horse & Hound; 21 May 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 21 May, read our “Young rider” special, including an interview with two young show producers with big ambitions, plus up-and-coming riders to watch and meet the budding superstars who have all come from non-horsey backgrounds and more. We also meet top dressage horse Super Nova II and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we offer tips for calming down an anxious horse. Improve your lockdown fitness with our feature on flexibility and increasing control in the hips and pelvis. Read our hunting content, including how the sport has evolved over the years, and enjoy a nostalgic tour back in time as we reflect on eventing great Mark Phillips’ career in “Legends of the sport”.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 May 2020
News
- The equestrian world eases the lockdown
- The importance of written livery contracts
- Mental health support for all riders
Young rider special
- H&H interview: Young show producers Jack and Harry Moore on their ambitions in the ring
- The perfect horse: Why temperament is as vital as talent
- Ones to watch: Up-and-coming riders from across the disciplines
- Horse hero: “Fast and feisty” chestnut mare Rioghan Rua, the ride of young Irish star Cathal Daniels
- Budding superstars: Youngsters pursuing a career in the saddle despite a non-horsey background
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Peter Charles
People and horses
- 5 minutes with: ITV Racing presenter Oli Bell
- All in a day’s work: The equine hairdresser
- We can’t wait to see: Dressage star Super Nova II
- Charity spotlight: Riding for the Disabled Association and Redwings Horse Sanctuary
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Calming down a stressy horse: Settling an anxious horse, plus easy management strategies to help him
Training
- Life lessons: Australian eventer Sam Griffiths
- Lockdown fitness: Improving flexibility and control in the hips and pelvis
Hunting
- The evolution: How riding to hounds has changed
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Brave” Harry
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Eventing great Mark Phillips
- Remember when: A Royal winner was crowned in the show ring at Windsor and a showjumper dared and triumphed in the grand prix
Classified ads
- Horses for sale