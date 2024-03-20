Horse & Hound; 21 March 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 March, we interview US five-star event rider Jennie Brannigan, plus meet some high-flying equestrian entrepreneurs. We also spend a day with top event rider Oliver Townend as he hunts with the Wynnstay and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a welfare-based view of horses’ wellbeing. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips, Simon Reynolds and Davy Russell for eventing, showing and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover all the action from Cheltenham Festival, plus eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In more hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime, the versatile Frankie, plus read a report from the Scurry of East Sussex, read a column from Gareth Watchman, and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 March 2024

News

Dressage: horses behind the vertical scored higher in study

United pledge to new charter for the horse

FEI terminates eventing officials’ agreement

Two riders suspended over welfare concerns

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Davy Russell

People & horses

H&H interview: US five-star event rider Jennie Brannigan

US five-star event rider Jennie Brannigan All in a day’s work: Eventer to brand founder

Eventer to brand founder Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A wider perspective: Taking a welfare-based view of horses’ wellbeing

Kit and property

Tudor charm: Character and convenience combined

Character and convenience combined Ride in style: Competition jackets

Features

Cushion the blow: The latest on body protectors

The latest on body protectors Staying high and dry: How waterproofing works

How waterproofing works Spinning plates: High-flying equestrian entrepreneurs

Hunting

A fresh feel and high spirits: Oliver Townend hunts with the Wynnstay

Oliver Townend hunts with the Wynnstay Hunter of a lifetime: Versatile Frankie

Versatile Frankie Hunting life: Scurry of East Sussex and more

of East Sussex and more Opinion: Gareth Watchman

Reports

Racing: Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Festival Dressage: Addington, Pickering Grange and more

Addington, Pickering Grange and more Eventing: Tweseldown

Showjumping: Arena UK pony premiers

Showing: National Shire Show and more

Point-to-point: Wilton, Oakley and Hurworth

Riding clubs: Dressage to music championships

