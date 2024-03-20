Horse & Hound; 21 March 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 March, we interview US five-star event rider Jennie Brannigan, plus meet some high-flying equestrian entrepreneurs. We also spend a day with top event rider Oliver Townend as he hunts with the Wynnstay and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a welfare-based view of horses’ wellbeing. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips, Simon Reynolds and Davy Russell for eventing, showing and racing aficionados and this week’s reports pages cover all the action from Cheltenham Festival, plus eventing, showjumping, dressage, showing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In more hunting pages, we meet hunter of a lifetime, the versatile Frankie, plus read a report from the Scurry of East Sussex, read a column from Gareth Watchman, and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 March 2024
News
- Dressage: horses behind the vertical scored higher in study
- United pledge to new charter for the horse
- FEI terminates eventing officials’ agreement
- Two riders suspended over welfare concerns
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Racing: Davy Russell
People & horses
- H&H interview: US five-star event rider Jennie Brannigan
- All in a day’s work: Eventer to brand founder
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
A wider perspective: Taking a welfare-based view of horses’ wellbeing
Kit and property
- Tudor charm: Character and convenience combined
- Ride in style: Competition jackets
Features
- Cushion the blow: The latest on body protectors
- Staying high and dry: How waterproofing works
- Spinning plates: High-flying equestrian entrepreneurs
Hunting
- A fresh feel and high spirits: Oliver Townend hunts with the Wynnstay
- Hunter of a lifetime: Versatile Frankie
- Hunting life: Scurry of East Sussex and more
- Opinion: Gareth Watchman
Reports
- Racing: Cheltenham Festival
- Dressage: Addington, Pickering Grange and more
- Eventing: Tweseldown
- Showjumping: Arena UK pony premiers
- Showing: National Shire Show and more
- Point-to-point: Wilton, Oakley and Hurworth
- Riding clubs: Dressage to music championships
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more