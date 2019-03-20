Horse & Hound; 21 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 March 2019, don’t miss our ‘Eventing special’ including an interview with British event rider Gemma Tattersall, how to get the best out of your cross-country schooling and much more. Check out our full 12-page report from the Cheltenham Festival, including expert analysis, comments and pictures. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore why rest days are vital for horses, plus we speak to top showjumper William Whitaker. Read reports from across the disciplines, including hunting, eventing, team chasing and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 March 2019

News

Future of horse rescue units in the spotlight

Investigations and a ban in endurance

Riders’ views sought on changes to dressage

Vet conditions which generate most insurance claims revealed

Eventing special



Gemma Tattersall: On growing up, her big ambition for 2019 and new love

Cross-country schooling: How to make the most of your workout

In at the deep end: Riders recall their top-level debuts, successful and less so

New for 2019: Mug up on this year’s changes, whether you’re a rider or a fan

Cheltenham Festival



Mullins’ triumph: The Irish trainer scores his first Gold Cup win and more

Comment: Henrietta Knight

Comment: Ben Case

Features

Ditch the itch: Products to help with seasonal irritations

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equestrian estate agent

Property: Beat the weather with an indoor arena

Vet clinic: Why rest days are vital

H&H interview: Top showjumper William Whitaker

Fix it: Craig Elenor on manners for in-hand classes

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Point-to-point: David Simpson

Hunting

Out with… The Wynnstay and Golden Valley

Hunter of a lifetime: Family horse Creative Time

Legends of the chase: Huntsman George Gillson

Reports

Eventing: Lincolnshire

Dressage: Keysoe CDI and highlights

Showjumping: Bury Farm, Arena UK and more

Showing: Winter highlights

Team chasing: Beaufort

Point-to-point: Larkhill, Parham and more

