Horse & Hound; 21 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 March 2019, don’t miss our ‘Eventing special’ including an interview with British event rider Gemma Tattersall, how to get the best out of your cross-country schooling and much more. Check out our full 12-page report from the Cheltenham Festival, including expert analysis, comments and pictures. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore why rest days are vital for horses, plus we speak to top showjumper William Whitaker. Read reports from across the disciplines, including hunting, eventing, team chasing and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine and save
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 March 2019
News
- Future of horse rescue units in the spotlight
- Investigations and a ban in endurance
- Riders’ views sought on changes to dressage
- Vet conditions which generate most insurance claims revealed
Eventing special
- Gemma Tattersall: On growing up, her big ambition for 2019 and new love
- Cross-country schooling: How to make the most of your workout
- In at the deep end: Riders recall their top-level debuts, successful and less so
- New for 2019: Mug up on this year’s changes, whether you’re a rider or a fan
Cheltenham Festival
- Mullins’ triumph: The Irish trainer scores his first Gold Cup win and more
- Comment: Henrietta Knight
- Comment: Ben Case
Features
- Ditch the itch: Products to help with seasonal irritations
- Free giveaway: 100 British Eventing passes to enter a BE80(T) up for grabs
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The equestrian estate agent
- Property: Beat the weather with an indoor arena
- Vet clinic: Why rest days are vital
- H&H interview: Top showjumper William Whitaker
- Fix it: Craig Elenor on manners for in-hand classes
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Point-to-point: David Simpson
Hunting
- Out with… The Wynnstay and Golden Valley
- Hunter of a lifetime: Family horse Creative Time
- Legends of the chase: Huntsman George Gillson
Reports
- Eventing: Lincolnshire
- Dressage: Keysoe CDI and highlights
- Showjumping: Bury Farm, Arena UK and more
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Team chasing: Beaufort
- Point-to-point: Larkhill, Parham and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale