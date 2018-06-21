Horse & Hound; 21 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 June 2018, don’t miss our full report from Bolesworth International, including all the showjumping and dressage action plus more. Also, find out how your area fared in our survey on the greatest equestrian counties and we give you tips on saving costs when feeding your horse. In this week’s ‘H&H interview’ we talk to top polo player Mark Tomlinson and in ‘Vet clinic’ we discover more about the Iberian breed. We also have reports from across the disciplines from the weekend events.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 June 2018

News

Dogs at events: when should the bell be rung?

Row over Pony Club grass rein ban

The true cost of a pretty face

The search is on for Cleveland Bay mares

Bolesworth report



Showjumping: Grand prix glory for Irishman Paul Kennedy

Comment: Amanda Derbyshire

Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin breaks the 80% barrier

Sport horse breeding: The highlights from Bolesworth’s Elite Auction

Eventing: Andrew Hoy and Beth Vernon team up to claim the inaugural eventing grand prix pairs

Features



Greatest equestrian counties: Find out how your area fared in our 2018 study

Cost-saving feeding: How making slight changes could save you money

Products: Feed to help your horse shape up for the summer months

Regulars



All in a day’s work: Milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan

Property: Homes in the marvellous Malverns

Vet clinic: How to care for Iberian horses

H&H interview: Top polo player Mark Tomlinson



Masterclass: Working hunter specialist Rory Gilsenan on improving style when jumping

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld C lichés

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Julie Templeton

Reports



Eventing: Luhmühlen , Nunney, Catton Park and highlights



, Nunney, Catton Park and highlights Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Royal Cornwall and Keysoe

Showing: South of England, Royal Cornwall and Derbyshire Festival

Point-to-point: Umberleigh

Polo: Queen’s Cup

Classified ads



Horses for sale

