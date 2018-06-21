Horse & Hound; 21 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 June 2018, don’t miss our full report from Bolesworth International, including all the showjumping and dressage action plus more. Also, find out how your area fared in our survey on the greatest equestrian counties and we give you tips on saving costs when feeding your horse. In this week’s ‘H&H interview’ we talk to top polo player Mark Tomlinson and in ‘Vet clinic’ we discover more about the Iberian breed. We also have reports from across the disciplines from the weekend events.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 June 2018
News
- Dogs at events: when should the bell be rung?
- Row over Pony Club grass rein ban
- The true cost of a pretty face
- The search is on for Cleveland Bay mares
Bolesworth report
- Showjumping: Grand prix glory for Irishman Paul Kennedy
- Comment: Amanda Derbyshire
- Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin breaks the 80% barrier
- Sport horse breeding: The highlights from Bolesworth’s Elite Auction
- Eventing: Andrew Hoy and Beth Vernon team up to claim the inaugural eventing grand prix pairs
Features
- Greatest equestrian counties: Find out how your area fared in our 2018 study
- Cost-saving feeding: How making slight changes could save you money
- Products: Feed to help your horse shape up for the summer months
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Milliner Rachel Trevor-Morgan
- Property: Homes in the marvellous Malverns
- Vet clinic: How to care for Iberian horses
- H&H interview: Top polo player Mark Tomlinson
- Masterclass: Working hunter specialist Rory Gilsenan on improving style when jumping
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Julie Templeton
Reports
- Eventing: Luhmühlen, Nunney, Catton Park and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Royal Cornwall and Keysoe
- Showing: South of England, Royal Cornwall and Derbyshire Festival
- Point-to-point: Umberleigh
- Polo: Queen’s Cup
Classified ads
- Horses for sale