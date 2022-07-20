Horse & Hound; 21 July 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 July, you can catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Tamie Smith, the US event rider who was ninth at Badminton and we preview the Royal International Horse Show. This issue includes our full Great Yorkshire Show report. This week’s exclusive columns are from Piggy March, Carl Hester and Sarah Chapman. The Vet Clinic looks at how professionals and owners can work together to achieve the best for horses. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 July 2022

News

Mixed reaction to new whip rules

Videoing of some HOYS qualifiers

Why Australian racing ban should concern us

Six Shetlands among RDA award winners

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Sarah Chapman

People and horses

H&H interview: Tamie Smith, the US event rider who was ninth at Badminton

All in a day’s work: The salt therapist

In the spotlight: Champion Highland Ellister Islay Spruce

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Group knowledge: How professionals and owners can work together to achieve the best for horses

Preview

Paving the way: Royal International winners who have gone on to great things plus how to follow the show

Property and kit

Beyond the yard: An eventing-themed pyjama set, a watch, a smart top for hot weather and more

Reports

Showing: Great Yorkshire, Kent County, NPS Area 7, Warwickshire Summer Fair and

British Palomino Society Summer National

Showing: Great Yorkshire, Kent County, NPS Area 7, Warwickshire Summer Fair and British Palomino Society Summer National Showjumping: Great Yorkshire, youth championships, Bicton Arena, Scottish Extravaganza and Kent County

Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Somerford Park Summer Regionals, Rockrose Equestrian Area Festival, Whitegate Farm and Solihull EC

Eventing: Buckminster Park and Tweseldown

Hunting

Great Yorkshire foxhounds: The VWH win both championships, while local packs take home plenty

of rosettes

of rosettes Great Yorkshire harriers and beagles: A bumper haul for the Holcombe, plus record numbers of beagle packs

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine