Horse & Hound; 21 July 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 July, you can catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Tamie Smith, the US event rider who was ninth at Badminton and we preview the Royal International Horse Show. This issue includes our full Great Yorkshire Show report. This week’s exclusive columns are from Piggy March, Carl Hester and Sarah Chapman. The Vet Clinic looks at how professionals and owners can work together to achieve the best for horses. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 July 2022
News
- Mixed reaction to new whip rules
- Videoing of some HOYS qualifiers
- Why Australian racing ban should concern us
- Six Shetlands among RDA award winners
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Sarah Chapman
People and horses
- H&H interview: Tamie Smith, the US event rider who was ninth at Badminton
- All in a day’s work: The salt therapist
- In the spotlight: Champion Highland Ellister Islay Spruce
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Group knowledge: How professionals and owners can work together to achieve the best for horses
Preview
- Paving the way: Royal International winners who have gone on to great things plus how to follow the show
Property and kit
- Beyond the yard: An eventing-themed pyjama set, a watch, a smart top for hot weather and more
Reports
-
Showing: Great Yorkshire, Kent County, NPS Area 7, Warwickshire Summer Fair and
British Palomino Society Summer National
- Showjumping: Great Yorkshire, youth championships, Bicton Arena, Scottish Extravaganza and Kent County
- Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Somerford Park Summer Regionals, Rockrose Equestrian Area Festival, Whitegate Farm and Solihull EC
- Eventing: Buckminster Park and Tweseldown
Hunting
- Great Yorkshire foxhounds: The VWH win both championships, while local packs take home plenty
of rosettes
- Great Yorkshire harriers and beagles: A bumper haul for the Holcombe, plus record numbers of beagle packs
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more