Horse & Hound; 21 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Showjumping special’ including our visit to young star Harry Charles, we profile our cover star, the jumping stallion Don VHP Z NOP and much more. We also talk to five-time Paralympian Lee Pearson and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into cysts and diagnosing these defects in horses’ bones. Plus, read our hunting content including the Melton Hunt Club Ride, we meet ‘pint-sized’ Peanut and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines including racing action from Ascot, point-to-pointing and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 February 2019
News
- Equine flu: the outbreak is not over yet
- New service aims to make the last decision easier for owners
- Welfare charities welcome Finn’s Law
Showjumping special
- Harry Charles: The young star talks about his Olympic aspirations
- Sport as a business: Is it possible to compete at top level without a big backer?
- The right instructor: We meet some of British Showjumping’s lead coaches
- Don VHP Z NOP: What makes this great stallion one of the best jumping talents?
Feature
- Inner-city horses: The city riding schools on a mission to help children and build communities
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The New Forest vet, Laura Trigg
- Property: Dream equestrian homes
- Vet clinic: Cysts — diagnosing these defects in horses’ bones
- H&H interview: 11-time Paralympian Lee Pearson talks about life and his plans
- Fix it: Dressage rider Lesley Peyton-Gilbert on how to ride the perfect circle
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Racing: Kim Bailey
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Out and about: The Fingal Harriers, plus Capt Ian Farquar’s retirement meet
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Pint-sized” Peanut
- Melton Hunt Club Ride: Former jockey triumphs
- Legends of the chase: Ikey Bell, who “returned from the dead”
Reports
- Dressage: Summerhouse and highlights
- Showjumping: South View and highlights
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Ascot
- Point-to-point: Charing, Howick, Brocklesby and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale