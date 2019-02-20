Horse & Hound; 21 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 21 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Showjumping special’ including our visit to young star Harry Charles, we profile our cover star, the jumping stallion Don VHP Z NOP and much more. We also talk to five-time Paralympian Lee Pearson and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into cysts and diagnosing these defects in horses’ bones. Plus, read our hunting content including the Melton Hunt Club Ride, we meet ‘pint-sized’ Peanut and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines including racing action from Ascot, point-to-pointing and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 21 February 2019

News

Equine flu: the outbreak is not over yet

New service aims to make the last decision easier for owners

Welfare charities welcome Finn’s Law

Showjumping special



Harry Charles: The young star talks about his Olympic aspirations

Sport as a business: Is it possible to compete at top level without a big backer?

The right instructor: We meet some of British Showjumping’s lead coaches

Don VHP Z NOP: What makes this great stallion one of the best jumping talents?

Feature

Inner-city horses: The city riding schools on a mission to help children and build communities

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The New Forest vet, Laura Trigg

Property: Dream equestrian homes

Vet clinic: Cysts — diagnosing these defects in horses’ bones

H&H interview: 11-time Paralympian Lee Pearson talks about life and his plans

Fix it: Dressage rider Lesley Peyton-Gilbert on how to ride the perfect circle

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Andrew Sallis

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: William Funnell

Racing: Kim Bailey

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Out and about: The Fingal Harriers, plus Capt Ian Farquar’s retirement meet

Hunter of a lifetime: “Pint-sized” Peanut

Melton Hunt Club Ride: Former jockey triumphs

Legends of the chase: Ikey Bell, who “returned from the dead”

Reports

Dressage: Summerhouse and highlights

Showjumping: South View and highlights

Showing: Winter highlights

Racing: Ascot

Point-to-point: Charing, Howick, Brocklesby and more

