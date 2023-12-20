Horse & Hound; 21 December 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 December, features the full report from the London International Horse Show, which includes all the news from the showjumping, dressage and showing classes and more. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss the H&H interview with Austin O’Connor, Ireland’s first five-star winner and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we take a closer look into equine sleep behaviour. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Conor Swail for dressage and showjumping aficionados. The rest of this week’s reports pages cover dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the South Devon, take a closer looks at hunter of a lifetime; North Staffordshire’s Glen and plenty more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 December 2023
News
- Owners of horse who severed leg call for better mirror safety standards
- Major concerns raised about jumping championship
- Para riders ask for more opportunities
- Plans for a sustainable future
London International
- Ben Maher’s dramatic win: World Cup qualifier
- Final class: Grand prix
- Puissance: Plus Friday and Saturday’s jumping
- Whitaker shows how it’s done: Showjumping – Sunday to Monday
- Young Scot triumphs: Youth showjumping classes
- Charlotte Dujardin is back on top: Dressage World Cup qualifier
- A Dales pony dream: Native showing classes
- Debuts to remember: Veteran classes
- A Welsh pony is one in a million: BSPS finals
- Amateurs take to the stage: BSHA Rising Stars
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Conor Swail
People & horses
- H&H interview: Austin O’Connor, Ireland’s first five-star winner
- All in a day’s work: Veterinary consultant
- The way we were: Nostalgic interview series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s trail-hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Vital slumbers: Equine sleep behaviour
Kit focus
-
Get a grip: Winter-specific riding glove
Hunting
- Walking in a winter wonderland: South Devon
- From the field: Catherine Austen
- Hunter of a lifetime: North Staffordshire’s Glen
- Action for Hunting: Organisations seek support
Reports
- Dressage: Arena UK High Profile and more
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Ratcheugh Racing Club
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more