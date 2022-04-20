Horse & Hound; 21 April 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 April, features our summer vet special, which includes a full guide to bone bruising, common seasonal ailments and how best to prevent and treat them and more. We also bring you a bumper report from the Winter Dressage Championships, plus an interview with Susan Pape, the British grand prix dressage rider based between Germany and Florida. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at why we must take action to protect our horses as resistance to dewormers increases, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 April 2022
News
- Top riders support life-changing spinal-injury research
- Work to boost industry’s diversity continues
- How new tech can help boost performance
- Sir Mark Todd may resume training immediately
Summer vet special
- Down to the bone: A full guide to bone bruising
- Sunshine worries: Common seasonal ailments and how best to prevent and treat them
- Too hot to handle: What happens when a horse overheats and what you should do
Winter Dressage Championships
- Becky Moody’s emerging star is the talk of Hartpury Small tour classes
- Charlotte Dujardin claims a hat-trick Gold classes
- “I won’t find another like him” How the silver classes unfolded
- Oakley has the winning edge Area Festival Championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Susan Pape, the British grand prix dressage rider based between Germany and Florida
- All in a day’s work: The horse logger
- Spotlight: Iron IV
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Redressing the balance:Why we must take action to protect our horses as resistance to dewormers increases
Kit
- From coasters to sunglasses: Treats for yourself or your loved ones
Reports
- Eventing: Burnham Market, South of England and more
- Showing: BSPS Area 15 and North of England Spring
- Showjumping: Stainsby Grange and Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami
- Racing: Fairyhouse and Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Dartmoor Foxhounds, Worcestershire, Glamorgan and more
- Pony Club Spring Festival Championships at Arena UK and Morris EC
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more