Horse & Hound; 21 April 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 21 April, features our summer vet special, which includes a full guide to bone bruising, common seasonal ailments and how best to prevent and treat them and more. We also bring you a bumper report from the Winter Dressage Championships, plus an interview with Susan Pape, the British grand prix dressage rider based between Germany and Florida. Also inside, we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at why we must take action to protect our horses as resistance to dewormers increases, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 21 April 2022

News

Top riders support life-changing spinal-injury research

Work to boost industry’s diversity continues

How new tech can help boost performance

Sir Mark Todd may resume training immediately

Summer vet special

Down to the bone: A full guide to bone bruising

Sunshine worries: Common seasonal ailments and how best to prevent and treat them

Too hot to handle: What happens when a horse overheats and what you should do

Winter Dressage Championships

Becky Moody’s emerging star is the talk of Hartpury Small tour classes

Charlotte Dujardin claims a hat-trick Gold classes

“I won’t find another like him” How the silver classes unfolded

Oakley has the winning edge Area Festival Championships

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Susan Pape, the British grand prix dressage rider based between Germany and Florida

All in a day’s work: The horse logger

Spotlight: Iron IV

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Redressing the balance:Why we must take action to protect our horses as resistance to dewormers increases

Kit

From coasters to sunglasses: Treats for yourself or your loved ones

Reports

Eventing: Burnham Market, South of England and more

Showing: BSPS Area 15 and North of England Spring

Showjumping: Stainsby Grange and Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami

Racing: Fairyhouse and Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Dartmoor Foxhounds, Worcestershire, Glamorgan and more

Pony Club Spring Festival Championships at Arena UK and Morris EC

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine