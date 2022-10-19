Horse & Hound; 20 October 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 20 October, features everything you need to know about the shortlisted nominees for this year’s Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF, plus how you can vote and even attend the awards in person. This week’s issue also features insight with Lottie Fry to find out how she won her gold medals at this year’s dressage World Championships, and we have an access all areas feature with National Hunt trainer Fergal O’Brien. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips, Robert Walker and Kim Bailey for eventing, showing and racing aficionados. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on how to train horses to relax for vets and we have additional reports covering eventing, dressage, showjumping and racing for sport fans to enjoy, as well as hunting features including a morning trail-hunting with the Belvoir and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 October 2022
News
- Better beginnings: how to give horses the best start
- Research on rider attitudes to noseband tightness
- Double bridle debate continues as dressage committee has a say
- Uncertain future for major pointing course
Vote in the H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
- Vote – and buy tickets
- Pikeur Pro Rider of the Year
- Pivo Amateur of the Year
- Bloomfields Horse of the Year
- Equo Pony of the Year
- Equipe Moment of the Year
- Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider of the Year
- Absorbine Groom of the Year
- NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier of the Year
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year
- H&H Podcast Volunteer of the Year
- HorseDialog Inspiration of the Year
- Agria Horse of a Lifetime
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Robert Walker
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- How I won: Lottie Fry’s gold medals
- All in a day’s work: The Horse Welfare Board aftercare lead
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The perfect patient: Train horses to relax for vets
Features
- Access All Areas: National Hunt trainer Fergal O’Brien
- Winter is coming: Can you trim feed bills without welfare issues?
Property and kit
- Beating the budget: Properties under a million
- Suited and booted: Find your next long boots
Reports
- Eventing: Maryland, Boekelo and more
- Dressage: Area Festival Summer Championships
- Showjumping: Aintree, Newbold Verdon EC and more
- Racing: Ascot
Hunting
- A misty morning: Trail-hunting with the Belvoir
- Team chasing: Round up
- Opinion: Daniel Cherriman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more