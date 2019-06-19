Horse & Hound; 20 June 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 20 June 2019, don’t miss our bumper 135th birthday issue, including top stars sharing their fondest memories together, plus we talk to those involved in the most iconic moments and much more. Read our full report from Bolesworth International, and check out our feature on riders’ quirky superstitions. We talk to recently retired top jockey Ruby Walsh and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we discover what horses stumbling often could indicate. Plus, we have reports from across the disciplines including showing action, point-to-pointing from Umberleigh and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 June 2019
News
- British Horse Society unrest comes to a head
- Animal cruelty conviction a ‘disgrace to hunting’
- Injured groom’s £120,000 compensation a reminder to employers
H&H’s 135th birthday
- H&H hero to hero: Piggy French speaks to Mary King; Charlotte Dujardin interviews Carl Hester and Scott Brash talks to Nick Skelton
- H&H and me: Top riders reveal their most memorable moments in the magazine
- Royal favourites: The Prince of Wales on the five horses he won’t forget
- Hunting heroes: 50 of the sport’s greatest figures
- The picture… the story: We talk to those involved in these most iconic moments
Bolesworth International
- Grand prix glory: Stallion claims first major win
- CSI4*: Puissance honours shared three ways
- CSI2*: A career-bets win
- Comment: Trevor Breen
- CSI-am classes
- Ponies
- Dressage: Dujardin’s WEG star makes comeback
Features
- Superstitions: Riders’ quirky and lucky routines
- Feeding: Summer diet for horses, plus our pick of feed
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The adventurer
- Property: Leafy equestrian homes in Surrey
- Vet clinic: What horses stumbling could indicate
- H&H interview: Recently retired top jockey Ruby Walsh
- Fix it: Show producer Jayne Ross on maintaining balance side-saddle
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Julie Templeton
Reports
- Eventing: Luhmühlen, Nunney and more
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Glock’s CSI5*
- Showing: Royal Cornwall, South of England, Bramham and more
- Hunting: South of England
- Point-to-point: Umberleigh
- Polo: Guards Polo Club
Classified ads
- Horses for sale