Horse & Hound; 20 July 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 20 July, includes a preview of the Royal International Horse Show as we meet some showing and showjumping first-timers for 2023. In the H&H interview, read about New Zealand eventer Dan Jocelyn, who is aiming for Paris, 20 years after his last Olympic appearance. We also take a trip down memory lane to when Andrew Nicholson was on our Blenheim preview cover in 1998. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we explain why you must involve your vet before giving horses medicine, plus we shine a light on the latest veterinary research. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Julie Templeton, for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the Great Yorkshire Hound Show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 July 2023

News

British junior riders’ European medal haul

Livery yard licensing could be on the cards

Two sheath-cleaning bodies set up

Showjumper guilty of sexual abuse

Preview

Thrilling debuts Royal International: meet some showing and showjumping first-timers

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Katie Duxbury

People and horses

H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Dan Jocelyn on aiming for Paris

All in a day’s work: The multitasking trainer

In the spotlight: Champion small hunter Shanbally Legacy

Memory lane: Andrew Nicholson on our Blenheim preview cover in 1998

Vet clinic

The safest course: Why you must involve your vet before giving horses medicine plus latest veterinary research

Kit

Beyond the yard: Jewellery and clothing for you, plus a collar and a cooling coat for your dog

Reports

Showing: Great Yorkshire, Scottish Horse Show, Kent County and NPS Area 7

Showjumping: Great Yorkshire, Scottish Summer Extravaganza and Bicton July summer tour

Eventing: Tweseldown

Dressage: Vale View YouthInter-Regionals, Brook Farm, Moreton EC and Field House

Hunting

Great Yorkshire Hound Show: The Tynedale sweep all before them

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

