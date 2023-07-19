Horse & Hound; 20 July 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 20 July, includes a preview of the Royal International Horse Show as we meet some showing and showjumping first-timers for 2023. In the H&H interview, read about New Zealand eventer Dan Jocelyn, who is aiming for Paris, 20 years after his last Olympic appearance. We also take a trip down memory lane to when Andrew Nicholson was on our Blenheim preview cover in 1998. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we explain why you must involve your vet before giving horses medicine, plus we shine a light on the latest veterinary research. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Julie Templeton, for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the Great Yorkshire Hound Show.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 July 2023
News
- British junior riders’ European medal haul
- Livery yard licensing could be on the cards
- Two sheath-cleaning bodies set up
- Showjumper guilty of sexual abuse
Preview
- Thrilling debuts Royal International: meet some showing and showjumping first-timers
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Katie Duxbury
People and horses
- H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Dan Jocelyn on aiming for Paris
- All in a day’s work: The multitasking trainer
- In the spotlight: Champion small hunter Shanbally Legacy
- Memory lane: Andrew Nicholson on our Blenheim preview cover in 1998
Vet clinic
- The safest course: Why you must involve your vet before giving horses medicine plus latest veterinary research
Kit
- Beyond the yard: Jewellery and clothing for you, plus a collar and a cooling coat for your dog
Reports
- Showing: Great Yorkshire, Scottish Horse Show, Kent County and NPS Area 7
- Showjumping: Great Yorkshire, Scottish Summer Extravaganza and Bicton July summer tour
- Eventing: Tweseldown
- Dressage: Vale View YouthInter-Regionals, Brook Farm, Moreton EC and Field House
Hunting
- Great Yorkshire Hound Show: The Tynedale sweep all before them
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more