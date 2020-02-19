Horse & Hound; 20 February 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 20 February, don’t miss our “Native special” — we meet our cover star, Dartmoor stallion Shilstone Rocks North Westerly, plus explore the breeding legacy behind Llanarth Stud. Read our feature on the pivotal moments that changed the horse world forever, plus in this week’s “Vet clinic” we take a look at the benefits of equine swimming. Check out our hunting content, including hunting in Ireland and much more, plus we also have reports from across the disciplines.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 February 2020
News
- Shows stripped of points after FEI blunder
- Alleged fraud by We Support Australia Charity Auction investigated
- HS2 fight continues despite green light
- Horse falls are down but more work to do
Native special
- Horse hero: Superstar Dartmoor stallion Shilstone Rocks North Westerly
- A breeding legacy: The three pioneering women behind Llanarth Stud
Feature
- Pivotal moments: When the horse world changed forever
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The New Forest commoner
- Vet clinic: The benefits of equine swimming
- H&H interview: Countryside Alliance chairman Nick Herbert
- Life lessons: Dressage rider Richard Davison on science in schooling and more
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Hunting: Andrew Sallis
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Jennifer Donald
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with: The Kildare Hunt Club and the Melbreak
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Darling mare” Serena
- From the field: Enjoying a day out on a borrowed horse
- Legends of the chase: Squire Farquharson
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: South View and highlights
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Ascot, Haydock Park and Navan
- Point-to-point: Brocklesby Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale