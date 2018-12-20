Horse & Hound; 20 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 20 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Review of the Year’ issue, including the best pictures captured in 2018, the people and equine stars we said goodbye to, the biggest stories to hit the headlines and much more. Also check out our feature on what some of our top riders were like in the classroom, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at what is involved in a biopsy. We meet Irishman Padraig McCarthy’s ride Mr Chunky in ‘Horse hero’, plus read reports from hunting in the Czech Republic, racing from Cheltenham and much more.
News
- Crooked riders and crooked horses
- Cheltenham deaths review: welfare at forefront
- No WEG endurance medals despite appeal
- Horse crisis still gripping Britain
Review of the Year
- The year in pictures: Each in lieu of 1,000 words
- Hitting the big time: The horses and riders who made waves in 2018
- Thrills and spills: Highs, lows and near misses caught on camera
- Making headlines: The biggest stories from 2018
- Farewell to… The people and equine stars of our sport we said goodbye to in 2018
Feature
- Riders’ school reports: Find out what some of our stars were like in class
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The horse blessing vicar
- Property: Horsey homes within an hour of Olympia
- Vet clinic: What is involved in a biopsy
- H&H interview: Show producer Clare Fitch tells us about her HOYS success
- Fix it: Eventer Flora Harris on the perfect cross-country warm-up
- Horse hero: “Gem” of an eventer My Chunky, ridden by Irishman Padraig McCarthy
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Shane Breen
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Edmund Porter: On his 60 years in hunting service
- Legends of the chase: David Randall
- Hunting attire: What is ‘correct hunting dress’?
- Hunter of a lifetime: Master’s horse Mavis
- Out with… Hunting in the Czech Republic
Reports
- Dressage: Keysoe and highlights
- Showjumping: Prague GCT, Hartpury and Vale View
- Racing: Cheltenham and bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Barbury, Alnwick and Clifton-on-Dunsmore
Classified ads
- Horses for sale