Horse & Hound; 20 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 20 December 2018, don’t miss our ‘Review of the Year’ issue, including the best pictures captured in 2018, the people and equine stars we said goodbye to, the biggest stories to hit the headlines and much more. Also check out our feature on what some of our top riders were like in the classroom, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at what is involved in a biopsy. We meet Irishman Padraig McCarthy’s ride Mr Chunky in ‘Horse hero’, plus read reports from hunting in the Czech Republic, racing from Cheltenham and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 December 2018

News

Crooked riders and crooked horses

Cheltenham deaths review: welfare at forefront

No WEG endurance medals despite appeal

Horse crisis still gripping Britain

Review of the Year



The year in pictures: Each in lieu of 1,000 words

Hitting the big time: The horses and riders who made waves in 2018

Thrills and spills: Highs, lows and near misses caught on camera

Making headlines: The biggest stories from 2018

Farewell to… The people and equine stars of our sport we said goodbye to in 2018

Feature



Riders’ school reports: Find out what some of our stars were like in class

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The horse blessing vicar

Property: Horsey homes within an hour of Olympia

Vet clinic: What is involved in a biopsy

H&H interview: Show producer Clare Fitch tells us about her HOYS success



Fix it: Eventer Flora Harris on the perfect cross-country warm-up

Horse hero: “Gem” of an eventer My Chunky, ridden by Irishman Padraig McCarthy

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Shane Breen

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Edmund Porter: On his 60 years in hunting service

Legends of the chase: David Randall

Hunting attire: What is ‘correct hunting dress’?

Hunter of a lifetime: Master’s horse Mavis

Out with… Hunting in the Czech Republic

Reports

Dressage: Keysoe and highlights

Showjumping: Prague GCT, Hartpury and Vale View

Racing: Cheltenham and bloodstock

Point-to-point: Barbury, Alnwick and Clifton-on-Dunsmore

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today