Horse & Hound; 2 September 2021





Due to a delivery issue between the printers and wholesalers, Horse & Hound will be on sale a day late, on Friday 3 September, in the majority of shops this week. Subscriber copies are unaffected.

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 September, we bring you the full Paralympic dressage report, including the talking points and how the medals were decided. Plus, you can read an interview with Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher, our full Bicton CCI5* form guide and much more. Plus, find out more about how dressage horse Ramondeur suffered laminitis at the Tokyo Olympics in our vet pages, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 September 2021

Britain’s golden Games

Disabled rider calls for major change

How to improve our horses’ mental wellbeing

Headcollars: more education needed to reduce injury risk

Overview: Talking points from this emotional Games

Individual: Every Brit takes home an individual medal, with the team veteran making history

Team: Britain defies the odds to maintain her Paralympic gold run

Freestyle: Three more British medals, including Sir Lee Pearson’s 14th gold

Letters of the week

Eventing: Daisy Berkeley

Dressage: Ricky Balshaw

Showing: Robert Walker

H&H interview: Britain’s Olympic jumping champion Ben Maher

All in a day’s work: The charity show organiser

In the spotlight: Welsh section A star Thistledown San-Siro

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

A problem under the radar: How dressage horse Ramoneur suffered lamintis at the Tokyo Olympics

Property: Settle in Devon – homes near Bicton

Bicton five-star form guide: Essential info on every competitor in the field

Can Britain go one better?: European Dressage Championships preview

New in the ring: A rug wash, a back protector, riding leggings and more

Kennels fit for now – and the future: Inside the Heythrop’s new kennels

Dressage: Bury Farm High Profile Show

Eventing: Blair Castle, Solihull, West Wilts and Borde Hill

Showjumping: Hamburg

Showing: Pembrokeshire County, Ashbourne and Irish Draught Breed Show

Pony Club: The Championships

