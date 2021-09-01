{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 2 September 2021

Horse & Hound

    • Due to a delivery issue between the printers and wholesalers, Horse & Hound will be on sale a day late, on Friday 3 September, in the majority of shops this week. Subscriber copies are unaffected. 

    In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 September, we bring you the full Paralympic dressage report, including the talking points and how the medals were decided. Plus, you can read an interview with Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher, our full Bicton CCI5* form guide and much more. Plus, find out more about how dressage horse Ramondeur suffered laminitis at the Tokyo Olympics in our vet pages, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 September 2021

    News

    • Britain’s golden Games
    • Disabled rider calls for major change 
    • How to improve our horses’ mental wellbeing
    • Headcollars: more education needed to reduce injury risk

    Paralympic dressage

    • Overview: Talking points from this emotional Games
    • Individual: Every Brit takes home an individual medal, with the team veteran making history
    • Team: Britain defies the odds to maintain her Paralympic gold run
    • Freestyle: Three more British medals, including Sir Lee Pearson’s 14th gold

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Daisy Berkeley
    • Dressage: Ricky Balshaw
    • Showing: Robert Walker

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Britain’s Olympic jumping champion Ben Maher
    • All in a day’s work: The charity show organiser
    • In the spotlight: Welsh section A star Thistledown San-Siro
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • A problem under the radar: How dressage horse Ramoneur suffered lamintis at the Tokyo Olympics

    Features

    • Property: Settle in Devon – homes near Bicton
    • Bicton five-star form guide: Essential info on every competitor in the field
    • Can Britain go one better?: European Dressage Championships preview

    Kit

    • New in the ring: A rug wash, a back protector, riding leggings and more

    Hunting

    • Kennels fit for now – and the future: Inside the Heythrop’s new kennels

    Reports

    • Dressage: Bury Farm High Profile Show
    • Eventing: Blair Castle, Solihull, West Wilts and Borde Hill
    • Showjumping: Hamburg
    • Showing: Pembrokeshire County, Ashbourne and Irish Draught Breed Show
    • Pony Club: The Championships

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine