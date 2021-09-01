Horse & Hound; 2 September 2021

Due to a delivery issue between the printers and wholesalers, Horse & Hound will be on sale a day late, on Friday 3 September, in the majority of shops this week. Subscriber copies are unaffected.
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 September, we bring you the full Paralympic dressage report, including the talking points and how the medals were decided. Plus, you can read an interview with Olympic showjumping champion Ben Maher, our full Bicton CCI5* form guide and much more. Plus, find out more about how dressage horse Ramondeur suffered laminitis at the Tokyo Olympics in our vet pages, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 September 2021
News
- Britain’s golden Games
- Disabled rider calls for major change
- How to improve our horses’ mental wellbeing
- Headcollars: more education needed to reduce injury risk
Paralympic dressage
- Overview: Talking points from this emotional Games
- Individual: Every Brit takes home an individual medal, with the team veteran making history
- Team: Britain defies the odds to maintain her Paralympic gold run
- Freestyle: Three more British medals, including Sir Lee Pearson’s 14th gold
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Daisy Berkeley
- Dressage: Ricky Balshaw
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Britain’s Olympic jumping champion Ben Maher
- All in a day’s work: The charity show organiser
- In the spotlight: Welsh section A star Thistledown San-Siro
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A problem under the radar: How dressage horse Ramoneur suffered lamintis at the Tokyo Olympics
Features
- Property: Settle in Devon – homes near Bicton
- Bicton five-star form guide: Essential info on every competitor in the field
- Can Britain go one better?: European Dressage Championships preview
Kit
- New in the ring: A rug wash, a back protector, riding leggings and more
Hunting
- Kennels fit for now – and the future: Inside the Heythrop’s new kennels
Reports
- Dressage: Bury Farm High Profile Show
- Eventing: Blair Castle, Solihull, West Wilts and Borde Hill
- Showjumping: Hamburg
- Showing: Pembrokeshire County, Ashbourne and Irish Draught Breed Show
- Pony Club: The Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale