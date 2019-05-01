Trending:

Horse & Hound; 2 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 2 May 2019, don’t miss our ‘Royal Windsor preview’ including features on the most memorable winners and how the 2019 show is celebrating Queen Victoria’s legacy, plus don’t forget our must-have form guide for all Badminton spectators. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we have all you need to know about ear surgery, and in ‘H&H interview’ we talk to Badminton first-timer and vet Katie Preston. Read reports from across the disciplines including the eventing action from Kentucky, dressage from Keysoe, showjumping from Pony of the Year Show and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 May 2019

News

  • Debate over official footage and the flag rule
  • Proposed overhaul for pony measuring
  • Film clips to help promote rider safety

Royal Windsor preview

  • The superstars: We look back at some of the most memorable winners
  • Pageantry: How the 2019 show is celebrating Queen Victoria’s legacy
  • Free Royal Windsor ticket: get your hands on a free ticket for the 2019 show

Badminton preview

  • H&H’s form guide: Our ultimate assessment of 2019’s starters

Feature

  • Bloodlines: Event mare Shannon Line

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: The stable lass
  • Property: In Windsor
  • Vet clinic: All you need to know about ear surgery
  • H&H interview: Badminton first-timer and vet Katie Preston
  • Fix it: Dressage rider Jessica Dunn on stopping a horse resisting the bridle
  • Horse hero: Badminton contender Mr Bass
  • Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

  • Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
  • Eventing: Harry Meade
  • Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
  • Breeding: Carole Mortimer
  • Showjumping: John Whitaker
  • Showing: Stuart Hollings
  • Hunting: Charles Frampton
  • Racing: Kim Bailey
  • Point-t0-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

  • Eventing: Kentucky, Withington Manor and highlights
  • Dressage: Keysoe Premier League and highlights
  • Showjumping: Weston Lawns, Pony of the Year Show, Pyecombe and more
  • Showing: BSPS Winter Championships, NPS Scotland Spring and more
  • Hunting: Silver Spur
  • Racing: Sandown Park and Epsom
  • Point-to-point: Mosshouses, Edgcote, Parham and Easingwold

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

