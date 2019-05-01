Horse & Hound; 2 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 2 May 2019, don’t miss our ‘Royal Windsor preview’ including features on the most memorable winners and how the 2019 show is celebrating Queen Victoria’s legacy, plus don’t forget our must-have form guide for all Badminton spectators. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we have all you need to know about ear surgery, and in ‘H&H interview’ we talk to Badminton first-timer and vet Katie Preston. Read reports from across the disciplines including the eventing action from Kentucky, dressage from Keysoe, showjumping from Pony of the Year Show and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 May 2019

News

Debate over official footage and the flag rule

Proposed overhaul for pony measuring

Film clips to help promote rider safety

Royal Windsor preview

The superstars: We look back at some of the most memorable winners

Pageantry: How the 2019 show is celebrating Queen Victoria’s legacy

Free Royal Windsor ticket: get your hands on a free ticket for the 2019 show

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Badminton preview

H&H’s form guide: Our ultimate assessment of 2019’s starters

Feature

Bloodlines: Event mare Shannon Line

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The stable lass

Property: In Windsor

Vet clinic: All you need to know about ear surgery

H&H interview: Badminton first-timer and vet Katie Preston

Fix it: Dressage rider Jessica Dunn on stopping a horse resisting the bridle

Horse hero: Badminton contender Mr Bass

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Breeding: Carole Mortimer

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Racing: Kim Bailey

Point-t0-point: Darren Edwards

Reports

Eventing: Kentucky, Withington Manor and highlights

Dressage: Keysoe Premier League and highlights

Showjumping: Weston Lawns, Pony of the Year Show, Pyecombe and more

Showing: BSPS Winter Championships, NPS Scotland Spring and more

Hunting: Silver Spur

Racing: Sandown Park and Epsom

Point-to-point: Mosshouses, Edgcote, Parham and Easingwold

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today