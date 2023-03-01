Horse & Hound; 2 March 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 March, features our sport horse special, which includes taking a closer look at Upsilon and the dramatic story of this once-in-a-lifetime stallion, plus we find out what the best want in dressage horses, and more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with showing star Will Morton and we put the spotlight on Laura Tomlinson’s championship reserve Fallatijn. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the true value of vettings and how changing perspective can cut down on stress. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend an eventful day in Ireland, meet hunter of a lifetime Delta, who is a ‘bit of a lad’, and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 March 2023

News

Changing equine and human behaviour

Barbury International fixture lost

New Zealand equestrians hit by devastation

Sport horse special

Upsilon: The dramatic story of this once-in-a-lifetime stallion

Breeding today’s athlete: What the best want in dressage horses

Switching disciplines: Horses who thrive in sports they weren’t bred for

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Get to know showing star Will Morton

H&H interview: Get to know showing star Will Morton

In the spotlight: Laura Tomlinson's championship reserve Fallatijn

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The true value of vettings: How changing perspective can cut down on stress

Products

New in the ring: Saddles, rugs and more

Hunting

Laois report: An eventful day in Ireland

‘You’ll be fine!’: Taking a teenager hunting for the first time

Hunter of a lifetime: Delta – a ‘bit of a lad’

Reports

Dressage: Para Winter Champs, Myerscough, Chard Equestrian, Bishop Burton winter regionals and more

Showjumping: CHI Al Shaqab, Bury Farm, Onley Grounds and Sykehouse Arena

Racing: Kempton Park and Newcastle

Point-to-pointing: Cottesmore, South & West Wilts and more

