Horse & Hound; 2 March 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 March, features our sport horse special, which includes taking a closer look at Upsilon and the dramatic story of this once-in-a-lifetime stallion, plus we find out what the best want in dressage horses, and more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with showing star Will Morton and we put the spotlight on Laura Tomlinson’s championship reserve Fallatijn. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate the true value of vettings and how changing perspective can cut down on stress. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Graham Fletcher for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK and abroad for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend an eventful day in Ireland, meet hunter of a lifetime Delta, who is a ‘bit of a lad’, and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 March 2023
News
- Changing equine and human behaviour
- Barbury International fixture lost
- New Zealand equestrians hit by devastation
Sport horse special
- Upsilon: The dramatic story of this once-in-a-lifetime stallion
- Breeding today’s athlete: What the best want in dressage horses
- Switching disciplines: Horses who thrive in sports they weren’t bred for
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Get to know showing star Will Morton
- All in a day’s work: A pioneering farrier
- In the spotlight: Laura Tomlinson’s championship reserve Fallatijn
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The true value of vettings: How changing perspective can cut down on stress
Products
- New in the ring: Saddles, rugs and more
Hunting
- Laois report: An eventful day in Ireland
- ‘You’ll be fine!’: Taking a teenager hunting for the first time
- Hunter of a lifetime: Delta – a ‘bit of a lad’
Reports
- Dressage: Para Winter Champs, Myerscough, Chard Equestrian, Bishop Burton winter regionals and more
- Showjumping: CHI Al Shaqab, Bury Farm, Onley Grounds and Sykehouse Arena
- Racing: Kempton Park and Newcastle
- Point-to-pointing: Cottesmore, South & West Wilts and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more