Horse & Hound; 2 June 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 June, features our Platinum Jubilee special, which includes highlights of The Queen’s life with horses, a look at the equestrian businesses with Royal Warrants and more. We also bring you an interview with David Doel, who was sixth at last month’s Badminton on his debut and we also reveal the inside story of Laura Collett’s Badminton victory. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at what causes headshaking and what owners can do to try to improve or cure it, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 June 2022
News
- Farewell to a true legend of the sport, Lester Piggott
- “The stars align” to end long-distance transport for slaughter
- Tailoring concussion rehab for riders’ safety
- No evidence for war in Ukraine, says Russian equestrian federation
Jubilee special
- “The Queen is racing’s greatest asset”: Races with royal names
- Time well spent: The highlights of The Queen’s life with horses
- By royal appointment: The equestrian businesses with Royal Warrants
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
- H&H interview: David Doel, who was sixth at last month’s Badminton on his debut
- All in a day’s work: The police horse trainer
- How I won…: The inside story of Laura Collett’s Badminton victory, in a new occasional series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A pain in the head: What causes headshaking and what can owners do to try to improve or cure it?
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Jubilee jumps, practical coveralls, elegant lace gloves and more
Reports
- Eventing: Houghton, Warwick Hall and Howick
- Dressage: Somerford Park Premier League, Compiègne, Bury Farm, Dressage at Belmoredean, Field House EC and Topthorn Arena
- Showjumping: Chard Equestrian, Wales and West, Wellington, Rome, Hamburg and Lisbon
- Showing: Stoneleigh, BSPS Area 3B White Rose County
- Point-to-point: Fitzwilliam (Milton), Berks and Bucks Draghounds, and South Tetcott
- Riding Club: Combined Championships
Hunting
- How to enjoy the summer hunting season: Make the most of this time
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Nijinsky, the Flat racing icon who was the last horse to win the Triple Crown
Classified Ads
