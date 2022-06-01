Horse & Hound; 2 June 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 June, features our Platinum Jubilee special, which includes highlights of The Queen’s life with horses, a look at the equestrian businesses with Royal Warrants and more. We also bring you an interview with David Doel, who was sixth at last month’s Badminton on his debut and we also reveal the inside story of Laura Collett’s Badminton victory. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at what causes headshaking and what owners can do to try to improve or cure it, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 June 2022

News

Farewell to a true legend of the sport, Lester Piggott

“The stars align” to end long-distance transport for slaughter

Tailoring concussion rehab for riders’ safety

No evidence for war in Ukraine, says Russian equestrian federation

Jubilee special

“The Queen is racing’s greatest asset”: Races with royal names

Time well spent: The highlights of The Queen’s life with horses

By royal appointment: The equestrian businesses with Royal Warrants

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

H&H interview: David Doel, who was sixth at last month’s Badminton on his debut

All in a day’s work: The police horse trainer

How I won…: The inside story of Laura Collett’s Badminton victory, in a new occasional series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A pain in the head: What causes headshaking and what can owners do to try to improve or cure it?

Kit focus

New in the ring: Jubilee jumps, practical coveralls, elegant lace gloves and more

Reports

Eventing: Houghton, Warwick Hall and Howick

Dressage: Somerford Park Premier League, Compiègne, Bury Farm, Dressage at Belmoredean, Field House EC and Topthorn Arena

Showjumping: Chard Equestrian, Wales and West, Wellington, Rome, Hamburg and Lisbon

Showing: Stoneleigh, BSPS Area 3B White Rose County

Point-to-point: Fitzwilliam (Milton), Berks and Bucks Draghounds, and South Tetcott

Riding Club: Combined Championships

Hunting

How to enjoy the summer hunting season: Make the most of this time

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Nijinsky, the Flat racing icon who was the last horse to win the Triple Crown

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

