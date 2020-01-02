Horse & Hound; 2 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 2 January, don’t miss the final action from Olympia, including showjumping, driving and showing. Read our feature on the ‘best of British’ and what our country has brought to equestrianism. We also have pictures from Boxing Day meets across the country, plus read our report from racing action over the festive period. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we find out why your horse might keep losing his shoes, and we also talk to the inaugural Burghley winner Anneli Drummond-Hay.
News
- Thousands turn out to support Boxing Day hunts
- Work continues as bridleway deadline approaches
- The risks of stable profiteering
Olympia report
- Showjumping: Scott Brash impresses on new ride
- Driving: Clean sweep for Australian Boyd Exell
- Showing: Welsh section D secures the supreme title
Features
- Best of British: H&H’s top picks of what our country has brought to equestrianism
- Riders to watch: The up-and-coming talent to keep an eye on in 2020
- Winter fitness: How riders keep themselves and their horses fit in the dark
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The racecourse steward
- Vet clinic: Reasons why your horse might keep losing his shoes
- H&H interview: The inaugural Burghley winner Anneli Drummond-Hay
- Life lessons: Eventer Nicola Wilson
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Hunting: Charles Frampton
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Steve Guerdat
- Showing: Nicola Turner
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Boxing Day gallery: Pictures from meets across the country
- A day’s hunting with: The West of Yore
- Taking up hunting: People who have started out in the sport as adults
- Hunt stalwart: Judy Hancox
- From the field: Hunting over Christmas
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Real huntsman’s horse” Ben
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Racing: Kempton Park
