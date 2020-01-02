Horse & Hound; 2 January 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 2 January, don’t miss the final action from Olympia, including showjumping, driving and showing. Read our feature on the ‘best of British’ and what our country has brought to equestrianism. We also have pictures from Boxing Day meets across the country, plus read our report from racing action over the festive period. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’, we find out why your horse might keep losing his shoes, and we also talk to the inaugural Burghley winner Anneli Drummond-Hay.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 January 2020

News

Thousands turn out to support Boxing Day hunts

Work continues as bridleway deadline approaches

The risks of stable profiteering

Olympia report

Showjumping: Scott Brash impresses on new ride

Driving: Clean sweep for Australian Boyd Exell

Showing: Welsh section D secures the supreme title

Features

Best of British: H&H’s top picks of what our country has brought to equestrianism

Riders to watch: The up-and-coming talent to keep an eye on in 2020

Winter fitness: How riders keep themselves and their horses fit in the dark

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The racecourse steward

Vet clinic: Reasons why your horse might keep losing his shoes

H&H interview: The inaugural Burghley winner Anneli Drummond-Hay

Life lessons: Eventer Nicola Wilson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Hunting: Charles Frampton

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Steve Guerdat

Showing: Nicola Turner

Racing: Kim Bailey

Hunting

Boxing Day gallery: Pictures from meets across the country

A day’s hunting with: The West of Yore

Taking up hunting: People who have started out in the sport as adults

Hunt stalwart: Judy Hancox

From the field: Hunting over Christmas

Hunter of a lifetime: “Real huntsman’s horse” Ben

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Racing: Kempton Park

Classified ads



