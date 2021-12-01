Horse & Hound; 2 December 2021

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 December, is ourChristmas gift special, with ideas for everyone (both human and equine). This week’s access all areas interview is with National dressage champion Emile Faurie and his head rider Tom Goode, while in Vet Clinic take a look at what injuries can happen to the horse’s shoulder and what are the treatment options? And our Legend of the Sport focus features Gem Twist, the Olympic showjumping medallist who lives on through his clones. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.
News
- Major eventing shake-up in a bid to boost numbers
- Double blow for hunting with two bans
- Cautious hopes of change in endurance
- Tack-theft prevention: what are your options?
Christmas gifts
- Eat, drink and be merry: Top riders’ festive favourite recipes
- Perfect presents: For her
- What he wants: For him
- Above and beyond: For the person who has everything
- Fuel their dreams: Gift ideas for pony-mad children’s
- Four-legged fun: Presents for horses and dogs
- Small and sweet: Stocking fillers
- For the foodies: What it says on the tin – literally
- Say it with love: Christmas cards
- It’s story time: The pick of this year’s equestrian books
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- Access all areas…: National dressage champion Emile Faurie and his head rider Tom Goode
- All in a day’s work: Showing steward
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Tackling shoulder trauma: What injuries can happen to the horse’s shoulder and what are the treatment options?
Features
- Bungalow bonanza: Single-storey homes with both space and stables
- “Some really exciting changes”: We preview the new-look London International Horse Show as it moves to ExCeL
Hunting
- Fil D’Ariane jumps to glory: VWH Hunt Ride and Yeomanry Ride
- “The clock is now ticking”: The threat to hunting in Northern Ireland
- Beagling: the connoisseur’s field sport? Why you should try beagling
Reports
- Showing: STARS Champions of Champions
- Dressage: Parwood EC, Hill House EC, Keysoe, Arena UK and Stretcholt Farm
- Showjumping: Morris EC Winter Classic
- Racing: Newbury and Newcastle
- Point-to-point: Hursley Hambledon and Border Hunt
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Gem Twist, the Olympic showjumping medallist who lives on through his clones
Classified Ads
