Horse & Hound; 2 December 2021





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 2 December, is ourChristmas gift special, with ideas for everyone (both human and equine). This week’s access all areas interview is with National dressage champion Emile Faurie and his head rider Tom Goode, while in Vet Clinic take a look at what injuries can happen to the horse’s shoulder and what are the treatment options? And our Legend of the Sport focus features Gem Twist, the Olympic showjumping medallist who lives on through his clones. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 December 2021

News

Major eventing shake-up in a bid to boost numbers

Double blow for hunting with two bans

Cautious hopes of change in endurance

Tack-theft prevention: what are your options?

Christmas gifts

Eat, drink and be merry: Top riders’ festive favourite recipes

Perfect presents: For her

What he wants: For him

Above and beyond: For the person who has everything

Fuel their dreams: Gift ideas for pony-mad children’s

Four-legged fun: Presents for horses and dogs

Small and sweet: Stocking fillers

For the foodies: What it says on the tin – literally

Say it with love: Christmas cards

It’s story time: The pick of this year’s equestrian books

Opinion

Letters of the week

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

Access all areas…: National dressage champion Emile Faurie and his head rider Tom Goode

All in a day’s work: Showing steward

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Tackling shoulder trauma: What injuries can happen to the horse’s shoulder and what are the treatment options?

Features

Bungalow bonanza: Single-storey homes with both space and stables

“Some really exciting changes”: We preview the new-look London International Horse Show as it moves to ExCeL

Hunting

Fil D’Ariane jumps to glory: VWH Hunt Ride and Yeomanry Ride

“The clock is now ticking”: The threat to hunting in Northern Ireland

Beagling: the connoisseur’s field sport? Why you should try beagling

Reports

Showing: STARS Champions of Champions

Dressage: Parwood EC, Hill House EC, Keysoe, Arena UK and Stretcholt Farm

Showjumping: Morris EC Winter Classic

Racing: Newbury and Newcastle

Point-to-point: Hursley Hambledon and Border Hunt

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Gem Twist, the Olympic showjumping medallist who lives on through his clones

