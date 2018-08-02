Horse & Hound; 2 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 2 August 2018, don’t miss our full report from the Royal International Horse Show, including all the showing and showjumping action plus more. Read our feature on Britain’s most beautiful rides and we talk to the world’s number one female polo player Nina Clarkin. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the most common cause of surgical colic in horses and we also have reports from across the disciplines, including the inaugural Osborne Horse Trials, dressage action from Hickstead and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 August 2018
News
- WEG cross-country length could affect British team selection
- Review after championship rider mix-up
- Cyclist and riders work together for safer roads
Royal International report
- Showing: Team Hood dominate the horse supreme with “ultimate showman” Diamonds Are Forever
- Comment: Louise Bell
- Showjumping: Ireland and the Brits battle it out in thrilling Nations Cup jump-off
- Comment: Holly Smith
- Eventing: Australian Paul Tapner takes the title for the second year running
Features
- Beautiful rides: We discover some of the most scenic places to ride in Britain
- Bloodlines: Top eventer Chipmunk FRH
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: International team trainer Joss Gray
- Property: Equestrian homes close to Gatcombe
- Vet clinic: The most common cause of surgical colic found in horses
- H&H interview: The world’s number one female polo player Nina Clarkin
- NEW Fix it: Eventer Laura Collett on introducing youngsters to rail-ditch-rail combinations
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Gareth Hughes
- Breeding: Carole Mortimer
- Showing: Robert Walker
Reports
- Eventing: Burgham, Osborne House, Frickley Park, Cholmondeley Castle, Wilton and highlights
- Dressage: Hickstead, Port Royal and Bishop Burton
- Showjumping: Royal Lancashire, and Scottish Home Pony
- Showing: New Forest Show, Royal Welsh and Mid Herts Country
- Hunting: Festival of Hunting
- Racing: Ascot
- Polo: Coronation Cup
