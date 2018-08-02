Horse & Hound; 2 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 2 August 2018, don’t miss our full report from the Royal International Horse Show, including all the showing and showjumping action plus more. Read our feature on Britain’s most beautiful rides and we talk to the world’s number one female polo player Nina Clarkin. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into the most common cause of surgical colic in horses and we also have reports from across the disciplines, including the inaugural Osborne Horse Trials, dressage action from Hickstead and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 August 2018

News

WEG cross-country length could affect British team selection

Review after championship rider mix-up

Cyclist and riders work together for safer roads

Royal International report



Showing: Team Hood dominate the horse supreme with “ultimate showman” Diamonds Are Forever

Comment: Louise Bell

Showjumping: Ireland and the Brits battle it out in thrilling Nations Cup jump-off

Comment: Holly Smith

Eventing: Australian Paul Tapner takes the title for the second year running

Features

Beautiful rides: We discover some of the most scenic places to ride in Britain

Bloodlines: Top eventer Chipmunk FRH

Regulars

All in a day’s work: International team trainer Joss Gray

Property: Equestrian homes close to Gatcombe

Vet clinic: The most common cause of surgical colic found in horses

H&H interview: The world’s number one female polo player Nina Clarkin



NEW Fix it: Eventer Laura Collett on introducing youngsters to rail-ditch-rail combinations

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Gareth Hughes

Breeding: Carole Mortimer

Showing: Robert Walker

Reports

Eventing: Burgham, Osborne House, Frickley Park, Cholmondeley Castle, Wilton and highlights



Dressage: Hickstead, Port Royal and Bishop Burton



Showjumping: Royal Lancashire, and Scottish Home Pony



Showing: New Forest Show, Royal Welsh and Mid Herts Country

Hunting: Festival of Hunting

Racing: Ascot

Polo: Coronation Cup

