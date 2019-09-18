Horse & Hound; 19 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 19 September 2019, don’t miss our full report from the dressage national championships, including analysis from all the classes, expert comment, pictures and more. Plus Mark Phillips talks exclusively about the tough Burghley cross-country course, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we have nine ways to protect your horse from disease. Check out this week’s H&H interview, we chat to Downton Abbey actor and eventing fan Michael Fox, and read reports from across the disciplines including eventing from Gatcombe, racing action from Doncaster and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 September 2019
News
- Increased trailer safety checks
- New whip rules and research
- Jail for horse ‘rescuer’ as sentence bill on hold
Dressage National Championships
- Crowd favourite: Nip Tuck cruises to double victory
- Impressive duo: Hughes and Dujardin both shine
- Debut win: One rider scores first national title
- Comment: Spencer Wilton
- Silver success: Wildcard entries in the money, while a horse with limited vision wins
- Para victory: Former grand prix horse enjoys new career path in para dressage
- Young horses on top: Hawtins Stud dominate
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The syndicate buyer
- Property: Plenty of acres
- Vet clinic: Keep infections at bay in the yard
- H&H interview: Eventing-mad Downton Abbey star Michael Fox
- Fix it: Mikey Pender on the perfect shape over a jump
- Horse hero: Badminton winner Vanir Kamira
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Feature
- Towing vehicles: Our expert puts a variety of models through the test
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Julie Templeton
- Hunting: John Holliday
Reports
- Eventing: Gatcombe, Burnham Market and highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights and internationals
- Breeding: Elite Foals Registration Tour National Final and Bundeschampionate
- Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh and BSPS Gold Cup
- Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Quorn
- Racing: Doncaster, Longchamp and The Curragh
- Team chasing: Belvoir
- Driving: Victoria Foods Extravaganza and World Pairs Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale