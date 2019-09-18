Horse & Hound; 19 September 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 19 September 2019, don’t miss our full report from the dressage national championships, including analysis from all the classes, expert comment, pictures and more. Plus Mark Phillips talks exclusively about the tough Burghley cross-country course, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we have nine ways to protect your horse from disease. Check out this week’s H&H interview, we chat to Downton Abbey actor and eventing fan Michael Fox, and read reports from across the disciplines including eventing from Gatcombe, racing action from Doncaster and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 September 2019

News

Increased trailer safety checks

New whip rules and research

Jail for horse ‘rescuer’ as sentence bill on hold

Dressage National Championships



Crowd favourite: Nip Tuck cruises to double victory

Impressive duo: Hughes and Dujardin both shine

Debut win: One rider scores first national title

Comment: Spencer Wilton

Silver success: Wildcard entries in the money, while a horse with limited vision wins

Para victory: Former grand prix horse enjoys new career path in para dressage

Young horses on top: Hawtins Stud dominate

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The syndicate buyer

Property: Plenty of acres

Vet clinic: Keep infections at bay in the yard

H&H interview: Eventing-mad Downton Abbey star Michael Fox

Fix it: Mikey Pender on the perfect shape over a jump

Horse hero: Badminton winner Vanir Kamira

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Feature



Towing vehicles: Our expert puts a variety of models through the test

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Julie Templeton

Hunting: John Holliday

Reports

Eventing: Gatcombe, Burnham Market and highlights

Showjumping: Highlights and internationals

Breeding: Elite Foals Registration Tour National Final and Bundeschampionate

Showing: Moreton-in-Marsh and BSPS Gold Cup

Hunting: Autumn hunting with the Quorn

Racing: Doncaster, Longchamp and The Curragh

Team chasing: Belvoir

Driving: Victoria Foods Extravaganza and World Pairs Championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

