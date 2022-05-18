Horse & Hound; 19 May 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 19 May, features our full Royal Windsor Horse Show report, which includes analysis from the showing and showjumping classes and more. We also bring you an exclusive interview with dressage Olympic and European medallist Lottie Fry. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at treatment options if your mare’s behaviour changes due to her hormones, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 May 2022
News
- French government makes recommendations for welfare-led Paris Olympic Games
- Major work aims to help prevent spinal injuries
- Ethical management of yard rats and mice
- Online abuse of vets highlighted as suicide study launched
Report: Royal Windsor
- “He owes us absolutely nothing”: Robert Walker and View Point land a fourth consecutive open hunter title
- Dream pony shines over fences: Noble Ronan heads the working hunters
- Poignant moment for The Queen and her Leia: A Balmoral mare stands supreme mountain and moorland in-hand
- Fintan’s finest dance: Home-producers shine
- “I had nothing to lose”: Gregory Wathelet takes the grand prix
- “Lion-hearted” Fruselli is pride of Britain: Holly Smith scores
- Charles is back at the top of her game: Sienna Charles returns to form
- Sights of the show: Glorious Windsor
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Gregory Goss
People and horses
- H&H interview: Dressage Olympic and European medallist Lottie Fry
- All in a day’s work: The modern pentathlon coach
- In the spotlight: Tim Price’s Pau five-star winner Falco IV
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Easing her cycle: Treatment options if your mare’s behaviour changes due to her hormones
Kit in focus
- Beyond the yard: A patriotic toaster, horseshoe earrings and a long coat
Reports
- Eventing: Chatsworth, Richmond, Moreton Morrell and Horseheath
- Showing: British Skewbald and Piebald Association World Championships of Colour Spring, British Show Horse Association Southern Show and more
- Dressage: All England Dressage Festival Premier League at Hickstead, Sheepgate Equestrian, Belmoredean and more
- Point-to-point: Haydon, Grafton and Surrey Union
Hunting
- Charming chaos:The ups and downs of walking hound puppies
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more