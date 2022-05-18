Horse & Hound; 19 May 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 19 May, features our full Royal Windsor Horse Show report, which includes analysis from the showing and showjumping classes and more. We also bring you an exclusive interview with dressage Olympic and European medallist Lottie Fry. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at treatment options if your mare’s behaviour changes due to her hormones, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 19 May 2022

News

French government makes recommendations for welfare-led Paris Olympic Games

Major work aims to help prevent spinal injuries

Ethical management of yard rats and mice

Online abuse of vets highlighted as suicide study launched

Report: Royal Windsor

“He owes us absolutely nothing”: Robert Walker and View Point land a fourth consecutive open hunter title

Dream pony shines over fences: Noble Ronan heads the working hunters

Poignant moment for The Queen and her Leia: A Balmoral mare stands supreme mountain and moorland in-hand

Fintan’s finest dance: Home-producers shine

“I had nothing to lose”: Gregory Wathelet takes the grand prix

“Lion-hearted” Fruselli is pride of Britain: Holly Smith scores

Charles is back at the top of her game: Sienna Charles returns to form

Sights of the show: Glorious Windsor

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Gregory Goss

People and horses

H&H interview: Dressage Olympic and European medallist Lottie Fry

All in a day’s work: The modern pentathlon coach

In the spotlight: Tim Price’s Pau five-star winner Falco IV

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Easing her cycle: Treatment options if your mare’s behaviour changes due to her hormones

Kit in focus

Beyond the yard: A patriotic toaster, horseshoe earrings and a long coat

Reports

Eventing: Chatsworth, Richmond, Moreton Morrell and Horseheath

Showing: British Skewbald and Piebald Association World Championships of Colour Spring, British Show Horse Association Southern Show and more

Dressage: All England Dressage Festival Premier League at Hickstead, Sheepgate Equestrian, Belmoredean and more

Point-to-point: Haydon, Grafton and Surrey Union

Hunting

Charming chaos:The ups and downs of walking hound puppies

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

