Horse & Hound; 19 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 19 July 2018, don’t miss our preview on the Royal International Horse Show, including stories from some of the most iconic trophies, plus we meet the Bunn family at Hickstead. Also, in this week’s H&H interview we speak to top eventer Kitty King and we go behind the scenes at Goodwood Racecourse. In ‘Vet clinic’, we discuss foot ligaments and how horses can bounce back from related injuries, and check out our reports from the junior and young rider European Championships across the disciplines, plus polo, showing action and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 July 2018

News

Changes planned to whip and blood rules

Could starting horses’ training earlier be beneficial?

The pressures caused by lunging rollers

Breeding Life: Welsh stud takes lucrative prize

Royal International preview



Historic trophies: Tales from some of the most iconic accolades

Meet the Bunns: H&H interviews the team behind the venue

Feature

Access all areas: We discover the true gems of Goodwood Racecourse

Regulars

All in a day’s work: Natural horsemanship expert Joanna Lowes

Property: Dream horsey homes in Cumbria

Vet clinic: Foot ligaments in horses and bouncing back from related injuries

H&H interview: Eventer Kitty King on her ambitions for WEG



NEW Fix it: Show hunter specialist Claire Oliver on keeping horses calm and collected in the ring

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Sam Hutton

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Reports

Eventing: Junior and young rider European Championships, Upton House, Eridge and more



Dressage: Junior and young rider European Championships , Hickstead and highlights

, Hickstead and highlights Showjumping: Junior and young rider European Championships , Great Yorkshire Show and more

, Great Yorkshire Show and more Showing: Great Yorkshire Show, North of England Pony, Monmouthshire and more

Polo: The Rundle Cup

Hunting: Great Yorkshire Hound Show

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today