Horse & Hound; 19 July 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 19 July 2018, don’t miss our preview on the Royal International Horse Show, including stories from some of the most iconic trophies, plus we meet the Bunn family at Hickstead. Also, in this week’s H&H interview we speak to top eventer Kitty King and we go behind the scenes at Goodwood Racecourse. In ‘Vet clinic’, we discuss foot ligaments and how horses can bounce back from related injuries, and check out our reports from the junior and young rider European Championships across the disciplines, plus polo, showing action and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 July 2018
News
- Changes planned to whip and blood rules
- Could starting horses’ training earlier be beneficial?
- The pressures caused by lunging rollers
- Breeding Life: Welsh stud takes lucrative prize
Royal International preview
- Historic trophies: Tales from some of the most iconic accolades
- Meet the Bunns: H&H interviews the team behind the venue
Feature
- Access all areas: We discover the true gems of Goodwood Racecourse
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Natural horsemanship expert Joanna Lowes
- Property: Dream horsey homes in Cumbria
- Vet clinic: Foot ligaments in horses and bouncing back from related injuries
- H&H interview: Eventer Kitty King on her ambitions for WEG
- NEW Fix it: Show hunter specialist Claire Oliver on keeping horses calm and collected in the ring
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Sam Hutton
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
Reports
- Eventing: Junior and young rider European Championships, Upton House, Eridge and more
- Dressage: Junior and young rider European Championships, Hickstead and highlights
- Showjumping: Junior and young rider European Championships, Great Yorkshire Show and more
- Showing: Great Yorkshire Show, North of England Pony, Monmouthshire and more
- Polo: The Rundle Cup
- Hunting: Great Yorkshire Hound Show
Classified ads
- Horses for sale