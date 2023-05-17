Horse & Hound; 18 May 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 18 May, don’t miss our Royal Windsor Horse Show special, which includes a bumper report on all the action from the event, including showing, showjumping and dressage. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss an interview with showing stars Team Harker, plus we find out the truth behind common sayings in the horse world. We also enter the archives and take a trip down memory lane to look back at Badminton in 1957. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at the best practices to keep your horse safe from disease outbreaks. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and judge Sarah Kate Coward for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we round up all the latest team chasing competitions.
News
- Warning over atypical myopathy
- New rules to ensure event facilities are up to scratch
- Confusion over how tack is approved, or not, in competition
Royal Windsor special
- Showing: All the action from the grounds of Windsor Castle
- Showjumping: Ben Maher is back on Explosion
- Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin’s winning return
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Showing: Judge Sarah Kate Coward
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showing stars Team Harker
- All in a day’s work: The horse-drawn hearse provider
- Memory Lane: A look back at Badminton in 1957
Vet clinic
- Biosecurity: Best practice to keep your horse safe from disease outbreaks
Property and products
- Property: Tip-top training establishments for sale
- Beyond the yard: Desirable kit for all budgets
Features
- Does fear go down the reins?: The truth behind this and other common sayings
Hunting
- Team chase round-up: The sport makes up for earlier postponements
Reports
- Dressage: Hickstead and Compiègne Internationals and more
- Eventing: Chatsworth International
- Showjumping: Stainsby Grange and more
- Showing: Greenlands EC working hunter show, NPS Area 25 and more
- Point-to-point: Surrey Union and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more