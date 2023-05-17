Horse & Hound; 18 May 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 18 May, don’t miss our Royal Windsor Horse Show special, which includes a bumper report on all the action from the event, including showing, showjumping and dressage. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss an interview with showing stars Team Harker, plus we find out the truth behind common sayings in the horse world. We also enter the archives and take a trip down memory lane to look back at Badminton in 1957. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at the best practices to keep your horse safe from disease outbreaks. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and judge Sarah Kate Coward for eventing and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we round up all the latest team chasing competitions.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 May 2023

News

Warning over atypical myopathy

Warning over atypical myopathy New rules to ensure event facilities are up to scratch

Confusion over how tack is approved, or not, in competition

Royal Windsor special

Showing: All the action from the grounds of Windsor Castle

Showjumping: Ben Maher is back on Explosion

Dressage: Charlotte Dujardin’s winning return

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Showing: Judge Sarah Kate Coward

People and horses

H&H interview: Showing stars Team Harker

All in a day’s work: The horse-drawn hearse provider

Memory Lane: A look back at Badminton in 1957

Vet clinic

Biosecurity: Best practice to keep your horse safe from disease outbreaks

Property and products

Property: Tip-top training establishments for sale

Beyond the yard: Desirable kit for all budgets

Features

Does fear go down the reins?: The truth behind this and other common sayings

Hunting

Team chase round-up: The sport makes up for earlier postponements

Reports

Dressage: Hickstead and Compiègne Internationals and more

Eventing: Chatsworth International

Showjumping: Stainsby Grange and more

Showing: Greenlands EC working hunter show, NPS Area 25 and more

Point-to-point: Surrey Union and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

