Horse & Hound; 18 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 March, we bring you part two of the sport horse breeding special, which includes a look a look around Waverley Stud — a small set-up punching above its weight — a closer look at former top showjumper Je T’Aime Flamenco, and more. You can also read veterinary advice on overreach injuries and much more. And there is also a feature on how top riders make time for themselves and their families and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW. We also have reports from racing and international showjumping and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 March 2021
News
- Work ongoing to replace lost fixtures
- EHV outbreak latest
- Tributes to legendary showman Robert Oliver
- New register for equine-assisted therapy
Sport horse breeding special part two
- Quality over quantity: Waverley Stud – a small stud punching above its weight
- “A clear-round machine”: Meet former top showjumper and leading sire Je T’Aime Flamenco
- A double life: How stallion owners decide whether to prioritise breeding or sport – and how this differs by discipline and location
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Racing: KimBailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Leading in-hand specialist Philip Ward-Burton
- All in a day’s work: The long-distance rider
- In the spotlight: Rafeekah, the striking Arab who landed his first Horse of the Year Show title in 2019
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Strike action: How overreach and strike wounds occur and how they can be treated–and what to do to help prevent them
Features
- The work-life balance: How top riders make time for themselves and their families
- Happy endings: Riders talk about the times when insurance has been a godsend
Kit
Beyond the yard: This month’s equestrian- and country-themed treats
Hunting
- “Hunting is the perfect challenge”: Interview with Will Bryer, retiring master and huntsman of the Cattistock
- Experience is the best teacher: How some of hunting’s leading figures learnt to ride
- Hunter of a lifetime: Sky, the ugly duckling who turned into a top show horse and a superb hunter
Reports
- Showjumping: Five-star action from Florida
- Racing: Sandown
Nostalgia
Legends of the sport: Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW
