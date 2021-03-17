Horse & Hound; 18 March 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 March, we bring you part two of the sport horse breeding special, which includes a look a look around Waverley Stud — a small set-up punching above its weight — a closer look at former top showjumper Je T’Aime Flamenco, and more. You can also read veterinary advice on overreach injuries and much more. And there is also a feature on how top riders make time for themselves and their families and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Michael Jung’s double Olympic champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW. We also have reports from racing and international showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 March 2021

News

Work ongoing to replace lost fixtures

EHV outbreak latest

Tributes to legendary showman Robert Oliver

New register for equine-assisted therapy

Sport horse breeding special part two



Quality over quantity: Waverley Stud – a small stud punching above its weight

“A clear-round machine”: Meet former top showjumper and leading sire Je T’Aime Flamenco

A double life: How stallion owners decide whether to prioritise breeding or sport – and how this differs by discipline and location

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Racing: KimBailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Leading in-hand specialist Philip Ward-Burton

All in a day’s work: The long-distance rider

In the spotlight: Rafeekah, the striking Arab who landed his first Horse of the Year Show title in 2019

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Strike action: How overreach and strike wounds occur and how they can be treated–and what to do to help prevent them Features The work-life balance: How top riders make time for themselves and their families

Happy endings: Riders talk about the times when insurance has been a godsend

Kit

Beyond the yard: This month’s equestrian- and country-themed treats

Hunting