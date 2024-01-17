Horse & Hound; 18 January 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 18 January, don’t miss our interview with top dressage rider and Olympian Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour. We also put HOYS cob champion Copenhagen in the spotlight and read our training feature with leading event rider Harry Meade. Plus, find out about the cobs who won over the doubters and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on wormer resistance. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Davy Russell for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Grove & Rufford, plus read a feature on the 10th Duke of Beaufort, and Clodagh Blain reveals the details behind her fantasy day of hunting.
News
- All systems go for Paris Olympics
- Coconut oil remedy prosecution
- New code of conduct for showing
- Research on ‘suitably mounted’
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Racing: Davy Russell
People & horses
- H&H interview: Dressage star Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour
- All in a day’s work: Racing’s horse whisperer
- The way we were: Our nostalgia series
- In the spotlight: HOYS cob champion Copenhagen
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
The drugs don’t work: Wormer resistance
Features
- Shine bright: Hi vis gear for riding on the roads
- The cob converts: Cobs who won over the doubters
- Drilling the details: Training with leading event rider Harry Meade
Hunting
- Blowing away the cobwebs Grove and Rufford
- ‘Totally single-minded in his enthusiasm for hunting’: Focus on the 10th Duke of Beaufort
- Fantasy hunting: With Clodagh Blain
Reports
- Dressage: Wellington Riding, Chard Equestrian, Port Royal EC, Aintree International and the College of West Anglia
- Showjumping: Morris EC Large Pony Premier, Kelsall Hill EC and Vale View Equestrian
- Racing: Warwick, Wetherby and Kempton
- Point-to-point: Yorkshire Area Point-to-Point Club and Dunston Harriers
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more