Horse & Hound; 18 January 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 18 January, don’t miss our interview with top dressage rider and Olympian Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour. We also put HOYS cob champion Copenhagen in the spotlight and read our training feature with leading event rider Harry Meade. Plus, find out about the cobs who won over the doubters and in this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shed light on wormer resistance. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Davy Russell for dressage and racing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we spend a day with the Grove & Rufford, plus read a feature on the 10th Duke of Beaufort, and Clodagh Blain reveals the details behind her fantasy day of hunting.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 January 2024

News

All systems go for Paris Olympics

Coconut oil remedy prosecution

New code of conduct for showing

Research on ‘suitably mounted’

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Racing: Davy Russell

People & horses

H&H interview: Dressage star Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour

Dressage star Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour

The way we were: Our nostalgia series

In the spotlight: HOYS cob champion Copenhagen

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The drugs don’t work: Wormer resistance

Features

Shine bright: Hi vis gear for riding on the roads

Shine bright: Hi vis gear for riding on the roads

The cob converts: Cobs who won over the doubters

Hunting

Blowing away the cobwebs

‘Totally single-minded in his enthusiasm for hunting’: Focus on the 10th Duke of Beaufort

Fantasy hunting: With Clodagh Blain

Reports

Dressage: Wellington Riding, Chard Equestrian, Port Royal EC, Aintree International and the College of West Anglia

Wellington Riding, Chard Equestrian, Port Royal EC, Aintree International and the College of West Anglia

Morris EC Large Pony Premier, Kelsall Hill EC and Vale View Equestrian

Point-to-point: Yorkshire Area Point-to-Point Club and Dunston Harriers

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

