Horse & Hound; 18 August 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 August, you can read our bumper reports from all the dressage, showjumping and para dressage action at the World Championships. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus find out what a race starter does in our All In A Day‘s Work feature. This week’s exclusive columns are from Andrew Nicholson, Carl Hester, William Funnell and Rebecca Penny. The Vet Clinic looks at what atypical myopathy is and how can horse owners prevent it, plus now is your chance to nominate for your equestrian heroes as the Horse & Awards Awards are back. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and riding club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our report from the Honiton Hound Show in our hunting pages.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 18 August 2022

News

Britain’s fistful of world medals

Riders reminded of vital location app

Government “reluctance” on welfare enforcement

Final prep for the return of Burghley

Dressage Worlds

Britain’s golden girl: Lottie Fry and Glamourdale score two wins for Britain

Fantastic Fry: Breaking down the grand prix special

She’s the one: All the action from freestyle night

Para Dressage Worlds

Ticket to Paris: No team honours for Britain, but a Paralympic qualification is in the bag, plus seven medals

Horsemanship prevails: Individual medal breakdown

So close, yet so far: The team competition

Medals – and more: The freestyle rounds off the week

Showjumping Worlds

Britain’s brilliant bronze: Sweden reigns with two golds and the British team are on the podium too

In pictures: What a week!

“You want this so bad, it hurts”: The team action

“Once in a lifetime” horse is King of the world: King Edward rules

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

All in a day’s work: The race starter

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Helicopter health hazard: What is atypical myopathy and how can horse owners prevent it? Plus news

Kit focus

Beyond the yard: Dog socks, a fedora and boots

H&H Awards

In partnership with NAF – Nominate your heroes: Our awards are back!

Reports

Eventing: Hartpury, Bishop Burton and more

Showjumping: Bolesworth

Showing: CHAPS Championships and more

Dressage: Keysoe, Arena UK, Pachesham EC and more

Riding Club: National Horse Trials Championships

Hunting

It’s Bedtime for the Beaufort: West of England

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

