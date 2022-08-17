Horse & Hound; 18 August 2022

The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 18 August, you can read our bumper reports from all the dressage, showjumping and para dressage action at the World Championships. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus find out what a race starter does in our All In A Day‘s Work feature. This week’s exclusive columns are from Andrew Nicholson, Carl Hester, William Funnell and Rebecca Penny. The Vet Clinic looks at what atypical myopathy is and how can horse owners prevent it, plus now is your chance to nominate for your equestrian heroes as the Horse & Awards Awards are back. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping, dressage and riding club action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our report from the Honiton Hound Show in our hunting pages.
News
- Britain’s fistful of world medals
- Riders reminded of vital location app
- Government “reluctance” on welfare enforcement
- Final prep for the return of Burghley
Dressage Worlds
- Britain’s golden girl: Lottie Fry and Glamourdale score two wins for Britain
- Fantastic Fry: Breaking down the grand prix special
- She’s the one: All the action from freestyle night
Para Dressage Worlds
- Ticket to Paris: No team honours for Britain, but a Paralympic qualification is in the bag, plus seven medals
- Horsemanship prevails: Individual medal breakdown
- So close, yet so far: The team competition
- Medals – and more: The freestyle rounds off the week
Showjumping Worlds
- Britain’s brilliant bronze: Sweden reigns with two golds and the British team are on the podium too
- In pictures: What a week!
- “You want this so bad, it hurts”: The team action
- “Once in a lifetime” horse is King of the world: King Edward rules
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: The race starter
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Helicopter health hazard: What is atypical myopathy and how can horse owners prevent it? Plus news
Kit focus
- Beyond the yard: Dog socks, a fedora and boots
H&H Awards
- In partnership with NAF – Nominate your heroes: Our awards are back!
Reports
- Eventing: Hartpury, Bishop Burton and more
- Showjumping: Bolesworth
- Showing: CHAPS Championships and more
- Dressage: Keysoe, Arena UK, Pachesham EC and more
- Riding Club: National Horse Trials Championships
Hunting
- It’s Bedtime for the Beaufort: West of England
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more