Horse & Hound; 17 October 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 17 October 2019, don’t miss our big reveal of the shortlist for this year’s H&H Awards — time to get voting for your favourites. Plus, check out our ‘Horse hero’, we profile medal-winning showjumper Hearts Destiny, described as the “most beautiful horse ever”. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ find out how to trot up a horse properly and in H&H interview we talk to champion Flat jockey elect Oisin Murphy. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Boekelo, showjumping from Aintree, plus driving, endurance and much more.
News
- Bitless debate over eventing dressage
- Concerns over sheep parasite in equines
- Police rider road safety events a success
H&H Awards (in partnership with NAF)
- Ceris Burns Equestrian Pro Rider of the Year
- Horseware Horse of the Year
- Absorbine Inspiration of the Year
- Horserail Moment of the Year
- Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Year
- Saracen Young Rider of the Year
- Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year
- NAF Five Star Groom of the Year
- Prime Stables Volunteer of the Year
- Horse Dialog Club of the Year
Feature
- Winter feeding: Keeping your horse fuelled over the winter, plus our pick of feeds
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The bookmaker
- Property: The Cotswolds
- Vet clinic: The perfect trot-up
- H&H interview: Champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy
- Fix it: Dressage rider Matt Frost advises on transitions
- Horse hero: Showjumper Hearts Destiny
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Dan Sherriff
- Showjumping: Cian O’Connor
Hunting
- A great hunting influence: Ronnie Wallace
- Out and about: With the Oakley
- Hunt stalwart: Sheep farmer John Pattinson
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Jimmy Manhole
- Farquhar’s diary: Changing fortunes and more
- From the field: Why it’s the best time of year
Reports
- Eventing: Boekelo and Little Downham
- Endurance: Red Dragon Festival of Endurance
- Dressage: Morris, Codham Park and highlights
- Breeding: Futurity Evaluations
- Showjumping: Aintree, Cherwell and highlights
- Driving: Hackney Horse of the Year Show
