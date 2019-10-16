Horse & Hound; 17 October 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 17 October 2019, don’t miss our big reveal of the shortlist for this year’s H&H Awards — time to get voting for your favourites. Plus, check out our ‘Horse hero’, we profile medal-winning showjumper Hearts Destiny, described as the “most beautiful horse ever”. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ find out how to trot up a horse properly and in H&H interview we talk to champion Flat jockey elect Oisin Murphy. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Boekelo, showjumping from Aintree, plus driving, endurance and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 October 2019

News

Bitless debate over eventing dressage

Concerns over sheep parasite in equines

Police rider road safety events a success

H&H Awards (in partnership with NAF)



Ceris Burns Equestrian Pro Rider of the Year

Horseware Horse of the Year

Absorbine Inspiration of the Year

Horserail Moment of the Year

Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Year

Saracen Young Rider of the Year

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year

NAF Five Star Groom of the Year

Prime Stables Volunteer of the Year

Horse Dialog Club of the Year

Feature



Winter feeding: Keeping your horse fuelled over the winter, plus our pick of feeds

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The bookmaker

Property: The Cotswolds

Vet clinic: The perfect trot-up

H&H interview: Champion Flat jockey Oisin Murphy

Fix it: Dressage rider Matt Frost advises on transitions

Horse hero: Showjumper Hearts Destiny

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Dan Sherriff

Showjumping: Cian O’Connor

Hunting

A great hunting influence: Ronnie Wallace

Out and about: With the Oakley

Hunt stalwart: Sheep farmer John Pattinson

Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Jimmy Manhole

Farquhar’s diary: Changing fortunes and more

From the field: Why it’s the best time of year

Reports

Eventing: Boekelo and Little Downham

Endurance: Red Dragon Festival of Endurance

Dressage: Morris, Codham Park and highlights

Breeding: Futurity Evaluations

Showjumping: Aintree, Cherwell and highlights

Driving: Hackney Horse of the Year Show

