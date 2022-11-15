Horse & Hound; 17 November 2022





As well as being our vet special, with advice from a vet on how to save money as costs rise, what it means if a horse is cold-backed, and an insider’s guide to keeping a horse in over the winter, this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 17 November, includes our FREE 2023 WALL PLANNER. This is a special issue for horse owners with dogs as we look at what competitions are available for our canine companions, chat to Lady Bathurst about founding a charity to support service dogs (and horses) in their retirement, and offer inspiration with special doggy treats. Also inside this week’s magazine is an exclusive interview with newly crowned FEI rising star Alice Casburn, plus exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Stuart Hollings. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy, while in the hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Middleton, meet Phoebe Hart’s hunter of a lifetime Fizzy, spend time with Canada’s Old Port Bassets, feature hunting correspondent Charles James Apperley in our Legends of the Chase series and hear from hunting columnist Matt Ramsden.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 November 2022

News

When does use become abuse?

Why we all need to do better by our horses

A major opportunity for horses and sport

Joint call for change to firework law

Dog special

All in a day’s work: charity founder

Beyond the yard: inspiration for treating your four-legged companion

Disciplines for dogs: what competitions are available for dogs?

Vet special

When to scrimp, and when not to: advice from a vet on how to save money as costs rise

More than a buck? What does it mean if a horse is cold-backed and what’s the best way to manage such horses?

An insider’s guide: how to navigate keeping a horse in over the winter

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Alice Casburn

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Not all bugs need drugs: why we must all contribute to the effort to reduce use of antibiotics

Property

Homes for a herd: A trio of properties with at least 20 stables

Hunting

Proper hunting weather: a day with the Middleton

Opinion: Matt Ramsden

Hunter of a lifetime: Phoebe Hart’s Fizzy, the perfect hunter

“The long day with the short dawg”: out with Canada’s Old Port Bassets

Legends of the chase: hunting correspondent Charles James Apperley

Reports

Showjumping: National Amateur and Veteran Championships, Northcote Stud Pony Festival, South View and Solihull

Showing: SEIB Search For A Star Championships

Dressage: Kings EC, Newbold Verdon EC, Hartpury University and Hartpury College, SNEC, Prestige Equestrian and Kelsall Hill EC

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Portman Hunt at Badbury Rings

