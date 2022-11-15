Horse & Hound; 17 November 2022

As well as being our vet special, with advice from a vet on how to save money as costs rise, what it means if a horse is cold-backed, and an insider’s guide to keeping a horse in over the winter, this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 17 November, includes our FREE 2023 WALL PLANNER. This is a special issue for horse owners with dogs as we look at what competitions are available for our canine companions, chat to Lady Bathurst about founding a charity to support service dogs (and horses) in their retirement, and offer inspiration with special doggy treats. Also inside this week’s magazine is an exclusive interview with newly crowned FEI rising star Alice Casburn, plus exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Stuart Hollings. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy, while in the hunting pages, we enjoy a day with the Middleton, meet Phoebe Hart’s hunter of a lifetime Fizzy, spend time with Canada’s Old Port Bassets, feature hunting correspondent Charles James Apperley in our Legends of the Chase series and hear from hunting columnist Matt Ramsden.
News
- When does use become abuse?
- Why we all need to do better by our horses
- A major opportunity for horses and sport
- Joint call for change to firework law
Dog special
- All in a day’s work: charity founder
- Beyond the yard: inspiration for treating your four-legged companion
- Disciplines for dogs: what competitions are available for dogs?
Vet special
- When to scrimp, and when not to: advice from a vet on how to save money as costs rise
- More than a buck? What does it mean if a horse is cold-backed and what’s the best way to manage such horses?
- An insider’s guide: how to navigate keeping a horse in over the winter
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Alice Casburn
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Not all bugs need drugs: why we must all contribute to the effort to reduce use of antibiotics
Property
- Homes for a herd: A trio of properties with at least 20 stables
Hunting
- Proper hunting weather: a day with the Middleton
- Opinion: Matt Ramsden
- Hunter of a lifetime: Phoebe Hart’s Fizzy, the perfect hunter
- “The long day with the short dawg”: out with Canada’s Old Port Bassets
- Legends of the chase: hunting correspondent Charles James Apperley
Reports
- Showjumping: National Amateur and Veteran Championships, Northcote Stud Pony Festival, South View and Solihull
- Showing: SEIB Search For A Star Championships
- Dressage: Kings EC, Newbold Verdon EC, Hartpury University and Hartpury College, SNEC, Prestige Equestrian and Kelsall Hill EC
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Portman Hunt at Badbury Rings
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more