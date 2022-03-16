Horse & Hound; 17 March 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 17 March, contains our dressage special, which includes a feature hon ow riders with dyslexia cope in the sport, why relaxation is crucial for success in dressage – and how to achieve it – and more. We also have an interview with Andrew Nicholson to find out how stepping back from the top level is suiting the New Zealander, while in Vet Clinic we find out more about the causes, treatment and prognoses in cases of suspensory desmitis. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 March 2022
News
- What can be done to help our grooms?
- Menopause: lack of information is affecting riders
- New hunting governance planned
- Jockey weight increase gets the nod
Dressage special
- “I was unable to read the test”: How riders with dyslexia cope
- The ultimate R&R: Why relaxation is crucial for success in dressage – and how to achieve it
- Dressage in the desert: How the sport is growing in the Middle East
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Andrew Nicholson – how stepping back from the top level is suiting the New Zealander
- All in a day’s work: The jump storers
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Suspension trouble: The causes, treatment and prognoses in cases of suspensory desmitis
Kit and property
- Northern lights: Equestrian pads in North Yorkshire and Northumberland
- Beyond the yard: A linen shirt, a cowhide belt and a fruity hand scrub
Hunting
- Pack of the week: Vine and Craven
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor is back in the fray – until it all goes wrong…
- Hunter of a lifetime: Being blind in one eye never held Patrick back
- “It was a nice surprise to win”: Hunt ride round-up
- Fantasy hunting: Edward Foster’s dream day
Reports
- Eventing: Oasby, Poplar Park and Aston-le-Walls
- Dressage: Myerscough Premier League, Para Winter Championships and two Winter Regionals
- Showjumping: 148cm Pony Premier at Arena UK, Tillyoch EC and Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch
- Showing: Mid Wales Winter Show, NCPA Spring Spectacular and more
- Racing: Sandown
- Point-to-point: Dart Vale and Haldon Harriers, Holderness and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Moscow Flyer, the dual champion chaser who lived life on the edge
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more