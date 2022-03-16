Horse & Hound; 17 March 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 17 March, contains our dressage special, which includes a feature hon ow riders with dyslexia cope in the sport, why relaxation is crucial for success in dressage – and how to achieve it – and more. We also have an interview with Andrew Nicholson to find out how stepping back from the top level is suiting the New Zealander, while in Vet Clinic we find out more about the causes, treatment and prognoses in cases of suspensory desmitis. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 March 2022

News

What can be done to help our grooms?

Menopause: lack of information is affecting riders

New hunting governance planned

Jockey weight increase gets the nod

Dressage special

“I was unable to read the test”: How riders with dyslexia cope

The ultimate R&R: Why relaxation is crucial for success in dressage – and how to achieve it

Dressage in the desert: How the sport is growing in the Middle East

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Andrew Nicholson – how stepping back from the top level is suiting the New Zealander

All in a day’s work: The jump storers

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Suspension trouble: The causes, treatment and prognoses in cases of suspensory desmitis

Kit and property

Northern lights: Equestrian pads in North Yorkshire and Northumberland

Beyond the yard: A linen shirt, a cowhide belt and a fruity hand scrub

Hunting

Pack of the week: Vine and Craven

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor is back in the fray – until it all goes wrong…

hunting editor is back in the fray – until it all goes wrong… Hunter of a lifetime: Being blind in one eye never held Patrick back

“It was a nice surprise to win”: Hunt ride round-up

Fantasy hunting: Edward Foster’s dream day

Reports

Eventing: Oasby, Poplar Park and Aston-le-Walls

Dressage: Myerscough Premier League, Para Winter Championships and two Winter Regionals

Showjumping: 148cm Pony Premier at Arena UK, Tillyoch EC and Dutch Masters at ’s-Hertogenbosch

Showing: Mid Wales Winter Show, NCPA Spring Spectacular and more

Racing: Sandown

Point-to-point: Dart Vale and Haldon Harriers, Holderness and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Moscow Flyer, the dual champion chaser who lived life on the edge

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine