Horse & Hound; 17 February 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 17 February, contains our Native special, which includes an interview with Welsh pony breeders Linda and Hannah Atkinson at the Danwood Stud, advice on buying natives at auction and more. We also take a look at the complementary therapies available for horses, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how infections are monitored to protect our horses – and what you can do to help. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 February 2022
News
- HOYS removes qualifiers over rider size rule
- Mark Todd video under investigation
- Obese horses to be placed lower
- Trailer thefts increase since towing law change
Native special
- H&H interview: Welsh pony breeders Linda and Hannah Atkinson at the Danwood Stud
- In the spotlight: Willoway Free Spirit, the New Forest who’s a champion in the show ring and eventing
- “I can see through the scruff and fluff”: Buying natives at auction
- A prime selection: Why there’s a native for all the family
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Hunting: Rob Williams
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: The trail-layer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- A close watch: How infections are monitored to protect our horses – and what you can do to help
Features
- Training: Perfect your collected trot
- A vet’s life: Our columnist adjudicates apprentice farriers
- The perfect complement: Understanding the complementary therapies available for horses
- Testing times: Should training be compulsory for towing a trailer?
Kit and property
- Space for a string: Properties with stabling for plenty of horses
- Beyond the yard: Horse head bookends, dressage dreams pyjamas and more
Hunting
- Arthur is king for the final time: Report from the Golden Button as ex-racehorse Arthur retires on his eighth hunt ride win
- Not for the faint of heart: A day with the South County Dublin Hunt
Reports
- Showjumping: CSI2* Keysoe, Forest Edge Arena and Chard Equestrian
- Dressage: Vale View Winter Regional, Prestige Equestrian and Aintree International Equestrian Centre Area Festivals
- Racing: Newbury and Exeter
- Point-to-point: Berwickshire
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more