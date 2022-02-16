Horse & Hound; 17 February 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 17 February, contains our Native special, which includes an interview with Welsh pony breeders Linda and Hannah Atkinson at the Danwood Stud, advice on buying natives at auction and more. We also take a look at the complementary therapies available for horses, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how infections are monitored to protect our horses – and what you can do to help. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 February 2022

News

HOYS removes qualifiers over rider size rule

Mark Todd video under investigation

Obese horses to be placed lower

Trailer thefts increase since towing law change

Native special

H&H interview: Welsh pony breeders Linda and Hannah Atkinson at the Danwood Stud

In the spotlight: Willoway Free Spirit, the New Forest who’s a champion in the show ring and eventing

“I can see through the scruff and fluff”: Buying natives at auction

A prime selection: Why there’s a native for all the family

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Hunting: Rob Williams

People and horses

All in a day’s work: The trail-layer

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

A close watch: How infections are monitored to protect our horses – and what you can do to help

Features

Training: Perfect your collected trot

A vet’s life: Our columnist adjudicates apprentice farriers

The perfect complement: Understanding the complementary therapies available for horses

Testing times: Should training be compulsory for towing a trailer?

Kit and property

Space for a string: Properties with stabling for plenty of horses

Beyond the yard: Horse head bookends, dressage dreams pyjamas and more

Hunting

Arthur is king for the final time: Report from the Golden Button as ex-racehorse Arthur retires on his eighth hunt ride win

Not for the faint of heart: A day with the South County Dublin Hunt

Reports

Showjumping: CSI2* Keysoe, Forest Edge Arena and Chard Equestrian

Dressage: Vale View Winter Regional, Prestige Equestrian and Aintree International Equestrian Centre Area Festivals

Racing: Newbury and Exeter

Point-to-point: Berwickshire

