Horse & Hound; 17 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 December, don’t miss our Christmas special, complete with how some top riders celebrate, presents that people won’t forget and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the pros and cons of grazing horses alongside livestock, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the remarkable horse, who captured the hearts of many, Desert Orchid. We also find out the life lessons of show producer and showjumper Kirsty Aird and we focus on the Beaufort Hunt in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Onley Grounds Winter Classic, top racing action from Cheltenham and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 December 2020
News
- Explanations for lack of eventing Europeans
- Temperature focus in horse travel consultation
- Lengthy dope case highlights importance of reading rules
- The scourge of soring: campaigners disagree
Christmas special
- All in a day’s work: Nativity play producer
- TV at Christmas: What to view this year and what the stars like to watch
- Tinsel tails and Eilberg elves: Anna Ross, Michael Eilberg, William Whitaker and Tina Cook’s celebrations
- The present I won’t forget: Framed flowers, polo boots and pony rugs
- A tale of two Christmases: Read the winning entries in our inaugural short story competition
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: BBC Sports Personality of the Year contender Hollie Doyle
- Life lessons: Scottish show producer and showjumer Kirsty Aird
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Friend or foe?: The pros and cons of grazing horses with other livestock
Hunting
- The Beaufort: Connections thank Nigel Maidment, hunt secretary for 17 years, as he turns 70
- Hunting life: Daniel Cherriman to move to the South Shropshire and more
- Opinion: Andrew Sallis
- Hunting strange horses: Former H&H Editor Michael Clayton on his many experiences
- Hunter of a lifetime: Odin, the elegant, clever m are who had to learn to tolerate lawn meets
Reports
- Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic, Kelsall Hill and more
- Dressage: Moreton Morrell and more
- Showing: Thames Valley Welsh at Berkshire College
- Racing: Cheltenham
- Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Desert Orchid, the swashbuckling grey with a zest for racing
Classified ads
- Horses for sale