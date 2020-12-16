Horse & Hound; 17 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 17 December, don’t miss our Christmas special, complete with how some top riders celebrate, presents that people won’t forget and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the pros and cons of grazing horses alongside livestock, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the remarkable horse, who captured the hearts of many, Desert Orchid. We also find out the life lessons of show producer and showjumper Kirsty Aird and we focus on the Beaufort Hunt in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Onley Grounds Winter Classic, top racing action from Cheltenham and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 17 December 2020

News

Explanations for lack of eventing Europeans

Temperature focus in horse travel consultation

Lengthy dope case highlights importance of reading rules

The scourge of soring: campaigners disagree

Christmas special



All in a day’s work: Nativity play producer

TV at Christmas: What to view this year and what the stars like to watch

Tinsel tails and Eilberg elves: Anna Ross, Michael Eilberg, William Whitaker and Tina Cook’s celebrations

The present I won’t forget: Framed flowers, polo boots and pony rugs

A tale of two Christmases: Read the winning entries in our inaugural short story competition

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: BBC Sports Personality of the Year contender Hollie Doyle

Life lessons: Scottish show producer and showjumer Kirsty Aird

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Friend or foe?: The pros and cons of grazing horses with other livestock

Hunting

The Beaufort: Connections thank Nigel Maidment, hunt secretary for 17 years, as he turns 70

Hunting life: Daniel Cherriman to move to the South Shropshire and more

Opinion: Andrew Sallis

Hunting strange horses: Former H&H Editor Michael Clayton on his many experiences

Hunter of a lifetime: Odin, the elegant, clever m are who had to learn to tolerate lawn meets

Reports

Showjumping: Onley Grounds Winter Classic, Kelsall Hill and more

Dressage: Moreton Morrell and more

Showing: Thames Valley Welsh at Berkshire College

Racing: Cheltenham

Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Desert Orchid, the swashbuckling grey with a zest for racing

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine