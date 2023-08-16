Horse & Hound; 17 August 2023





The cover star of this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 17 August, is Lordships Graffalo, who won double gold at the European Eventing championships under Ros Canter last week. We give you a full 20-page report from the event, which you shouldn’t miss. Also inside is our full report from the London leg of the Global Champions Tour, and in the H&H interview in this issue, we speak to British showjumping team rider Tim Gredley. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how we can all help tackle equine obesity. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Jodie Hall McAteer for eventing and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and Riding Club from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we find out more about hound judging in the USA.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 August 2023

News

Britain’s golden Euros

Show day tack thieves plead guilty

Low-emission zones affect equestrian world

‘Dream team’ heading to dressage champs

Eventing Europeans

The story: How Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo took double gold

Dressage: The Brits dominate but Jung leads 38 Opinion Ground jury president Judy Hancock

The week in pictures: Behind the scenes at a dramatic Haras du Pin

Cross-country: A shortened course provides a tough challenge

Showjumping: Showjumping action and team leaderboard

Scores: Final results

London GCT

Grand prix: Springsteen has one of her biggest wins to date while Olli Fletcher gets a fairy-tale result

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer

People and horses

H&H interview: British team rider Tim Gredley

All in a day’s work: Racing syndicate innovator

Memory Lane: Burghley preview and showjumping gold in 1978

Vet clinic

Time to shape up: How we can all help tackle equine obesity

Kit focus

Beyond the yard: Protect yourself and your dog from the elements

Reports

Eventing: Hartpury, Port Eliot and Epworth

Showing: Equifest, CHAPS and more

Dressage: Hartpury College and more

Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships

Hunting

All for love of the hound: Judging in the USA

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

