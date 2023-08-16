Horse & Hound; 17 August 2023

The cover star of this week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 17 August, is Lordships Graffalo, who won double gold at the European Eventing championships under Ros Canter last week. We give you a full 20-page report from the event, which you shouldn’t miss. Also inside is our full report from the London leg of the Global Champions Tour, and in the H&H interview in this issue, we speak to British showjumping team rider Tim Gredley. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate how we can all help tackle equine obesity. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Jodie Hall McAteer for eventing and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showing and Riding Club from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we find out more about hound judging in the USA.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 17 August 2023
News
- Britain’s golden Euros
- Show day tack thieves plead guilty
- Low-emission zones affect equestrian world
- ‘Dream team’ heading to dressage champs
Eventing Europeans
- The story: How Ros Canter and Lordships Graffalo took double gold
- Dressage: The Brits dominate but Jung leads 38 Opinion Ground jury president Judy Hancock
- The week in pictures: Behind the scenes at a dramatic Haras du Pin
- Cross-country: A shortened course provides a tough challenge
- Showjumping: Showjumping action and team leaderboard
- Scores: Final results
London GCT
- Grand prix: Springsteen has one of her biggest wins to date while Olli Fletcher gets a fairy-tale result
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showjumping: Jodie Hall McAteer
People and horses
- H&H interview: British team rider Tim Gredley
- All in a day’s work: Racing syndicate innovator
- Memory Lane: Burghley preview and showjumping gold in 1978
Vet clinic
- Time to shape up: How we can all help tackle equine obesity
Kit focus
- Beyond the yard: Protect yourself and your dog from the elements
Reports
- Eventing: Hartpury, Port Eliot and Epworth
- Showing: Equifest, CHAPS and more
- Dressage: Hartpury College and more
- Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships
Hunting
- All for love of the hound: Judging in the USA
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more