This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 November, features an exclusive interview with showjumping legend and last year’s Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award winner David Broome. The consummate horseman, who is pictured on this week’s cover riding Philco at Olympia in 1975, shares his special memories of those halcyon days when showjumpers were household names and the sport was on primetime TV. This week’s issue also contains our popular wallplanner for the 2024 season, so if you want to get ahead with your plans for next year, make sure you grab a copy as we expect they will sell out fast. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what injuries ex-racehorses are particularly susceptible to, plus treatment options. We have exclusive columns from William Funnell and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we review the new book Rural Wrongs, share Gareth Watchman’s latest thoughts, meet a spotty hunter of a lifetime called Bobby and report on multi-generational celebrations with the Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 November 2023
News
- How we can all benefit the environment – and our sport
- U-turn proposed on dressage rule
- Government to ban live export to slaughter
Pull-out 2024 wallplanner
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People & horses
- H&H interview: David Broome
- All in a day’s work: The horse transporter
- The way we were: nostalgic interview series
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- On the right track: what injuries are ex-racehorses particularly susceptible to and what are the treatment options?
Kit and property
- Family set-ups: homes with space for everyone, two- and four-legged
- Beyond the yard: treat your dog to a special bed, coat or shampoo
Features
- Give a dog a job: yard dogs who help out
Hunting
- Hunting life: new book Rural Wrongs and Gareth Watchman’s column
- Multi-generational celebrations: Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers
- Hunter of a lifetime: spotty stalwart Bobby
Reports
- Dressage: Quest Championships, Hartpury and more
- Showing: Search for a Star Championships
- Showjumping: Northcote Stud
- Racing: Aintree
- Point-to-point: Portman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more