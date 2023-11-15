{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 16 November 2023

Carol Phillips Carol Phillips

    • This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 November, features an exclusive interview with showjumping legend and last year’s Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award winner David Broome. The consummate horseman, who is pictured on this week’s cover riding Philco at Olympia in 1975, shares his special memories of those halcyon days when showjumpers were household names and the sport was on primetime TV. This week’s issue also contains our popular wallplanner for the 2024 season, so if you want to get ahead with your plans for next year, make sure you grab a copy as we expect they will sell out fast. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what injuries ex-racehorses are particularly susceptible to, plus treatment options. We have exclusive columns from William Funnell and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we review the new book Rural Wrongs, share Gareth Watchman’s latest thoughts, meet a spotty hunter of a lifetime called Bobby and report on multi-generational celebrations with the Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 November 2023

    News

    • How we can all benefit the environment – and our sport
    • U-turn proposed on dressage rule
    • Government to ban live export to slaughter

    Pull-out 2024 wallplanner

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Showjumping: William Funnell
    • Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

    People & horses

    • H&H interview: David Broome
    • All in a day’s work: The horse transporter
    • The way we were: nostalgic interview series
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • On the right track: what injuries are ex-racehorses particularly susceptible to and what are the treatment options?

    Kit and property

    • Family set-ups: homes with space for everyone, two- and four-legged
    • Beyond the yard: treat your dog to a special bed, coat or shampoo

    Features

    • Give a dog a job: yard dogs who help out

    Hunting

    • Hunting life: new book Rural Wrongs and Gareth Watchman’s column
    • Multi-generational celebrations: Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers
    • Hunter of a lifetime: spotty stalwart Bobby

    Reports

    • Dressage: Quest Championships, Hartpury and more
    • Showing: Search for a Star Championships
    • Showjumping: Northcote Stud
    • Racing: Aintree
    • Point-to-point: Portman

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine

    Carol Phillips
    Carol Phillips

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
    Carol Phillips