



This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 November, features an exclusive interview with showjumping legend and last year’s Horse & Hound lifetime achievement award winner David Broome. The consummate horseman, who is pictured on this week’s cover riding Philco at Olympia in 1975, shares his special memories of those halcyon days when showjumpers were household names and the sport was on primetime TV. This week’s issue also contains our popular wallplanner for the 2024 season, so if you want to get ahead with your plans for next year, make sure you grab a copy as we expect they will sell out fast. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what injuries ex-racehorses are particularly susceptible to, plus treatment options. We have exclusive columns from William Funnell and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s reports pages cover dressage, showing, showjumping, racing and point-to-pointing for sport fans to enjoy. In our hunting pages, we review the new book Rural Wrongs, share Gareth Watchman’s latest thoughts, meet a spotty hunter of a lifetime called Bobby and report on multi-generational celebrations with the Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 November 2023

News

How we can all benefit the environment – and our sport

U-turn proposed on dressage rule

Government to ban live export to slaughter

Pull-out 2024 wallplanner

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People & horses

H&H interview: David Broome

All in a day’s work: The horse transporter

The way we were: nostalgic interview series

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

On the right track: what injuries are ex-racehorses particularly susceptible to and what are the treatment options?

Kit and property

Family set-ups: homes with space for everyone, two- and four-legged

Beyond the yard: treat your dog to a special bed, coat or shampoo

Features

Give a dog a job: yard dogs who help out

Hunting

Hunting life: new book Rural Wrongs and Gareth Watchman’s column

Multi-generational celebrations: Pendle Forest and Craven Harriers

Hunter of a lifetime: spotty stalwart Bobby

Reports

Dressage: Quest Championships, Hartpury and more

Showing: Search for a Star Championships

Showjumping: Northcote Stud

Racing: Aintree

Point-to-point: Portman

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

